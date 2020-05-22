Amy Holter with Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I oversee all services that are integrated across program departments. These services include program administration, data and systems, diversion and coordinated entry, food, health, and education programs, and connections to external continuums of care.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am deeply driven to create opportunities for disenfranchised members of local and global communities and to make space for others to do the same!

Length of time in current position: 5 months

Number of companywide employees: 208

Number who report to you: 46

Greatest professional accomplishment: At Global Partners, I oversaw the innovation and implementation of programs to ensure local community direction and management of development projects in diverse sectors such as clean water, education, and health in rural East Africa. Through this work, we increased child attendance in primary schools by 54% over villages that did not receive the program.

Greatest professional challenge: Managing teams across geographic, cultural, and language expanses.

Best advice received: Run your nonprofit like a business that treats clients like valued patrons and acknowledges efficiency as an important stepping stone to effectiveness. Have confidence that people are innately good and reasonable when given the right opportunities to express themselves clearly. Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Transitioning to Catholic Charities

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Catholic Charities, along with many other homeless services providers in Sonoma County, will receive reduced county funding in the coming year.

Through this challenge, Catholic Charities employees remain mission-driven and creative in ensuring client needs are still met. The commitment of Catholic Charities employees is infectious, and having strong teams and systems that support staff has to be a priority of leadership given the often difficult nature of the work we do.

Next professional goal: Incorporating data-responsive programming more fully in my current work and ultimately providing resources for more organizations around creating, measuring, and sustaining impact

Education: Master’s of Arts degree, American University, International Development with a focus on Impact Evaluation and Education; Bachelor of Arts degree, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill – Journalism. Go Tar Heels!

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Community/nonprofit activities: Active 20-30 Club #205 Healdsburg; immediate past president Windsor Education Foundation; Scholarship Committee Global Partners for Development - Consultant

Mentor/admired businessperson: Elizabeth Gore, Alice

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Empower - people make their own power, it’s not given to them

Typical day at the office: Problem-solving with lots of interesting people!

Best place to work outside of your office: My kitchen - snacks make everything better

Hobbies: Horseback riding; hiking; exploring rural places; eating carbs

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A teacher

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Smoothing pathways for people experiencing homelessness and other forms of trauma to overcome adversity; owning my own home

First job: Sales at a jewelry store; mucking horse stalls

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” ; any memoir; Calvin & Hobbes

Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”; “Big Fish”

Favorite App: I run from apps like I owned a flip phone

Favorite after-work drink: Gin & tonic

Last vacation: Nicaragua

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My traveling and interest in seeing the world from many perspectives