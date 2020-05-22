Sonoma County 5th District Lynda Hopkins wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Lynda Hopkins, 36, is another Business Journal Forty Under 40 selection. Hopkins is an organic farmer and a small business owner who also serves as a Sonoma County Supervisor for District 5.

The 5th district encompasses the west county including the entire Sonoma County coast, the lower Russian River area, Sebastopol and the west and southwest Santa Rosa areas extending in to Highway 101.

With her husband Emmett, Hopkins started Foggy River Farm, a diversified organic farm, on the Hopkins family property. According to her official biography, Foggy River Farm is a “family-run, community-oriented farm” whose mission is to “grow food that is good for our souls, our bodies, and the land.” The farm’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program feeds over 75 families, and you can also find their produce at farmers’ markets and restaurants around the county. Foggy River Farm is entering its ninth full growing season.

Hopkins attended Stanford University, focusing on coastal land use and environmental sciences. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree through the Oceans Track of the Earth Systems Program.

“Serving as a head teaching assistant for the Earth Systems program, she paid her way through two years of further study to earn a Master of Science degree, focusing this time on mass transit, land use policy, and the communication of these topics to the public. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in creative writing,” her biography states.