Kyle Leis of Sonoma County wine telesales firm VinoPro wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Managing a team of sales managers, sales representatives, and recruiters across multiple office locations in California, Nevada and Arizona. Responsible for all sales and revenue generation, lead business development producer, budgeting, business strategy, projections, etc.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I’m always working to lead my team by my example. If I can demonstrate what success looks like, my team will follow.

Years with company: 8

Length of time in current position: 17 months

Number of companywide employees: 38

Number who report to you: 25

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming vice president of sales after starting as an entry level sales person just 5.5 years prior

Greatest professional challenge: The constant short falls, defeats, and rejection that your team will face in a sales environment and keeping that team motivated to press on.

Best advice received: Trust the process

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Finding a replacement for my previous role and training that person to take on responsibilities that I managed for four years.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Stressed work ethic, keep the day-to-day exciting with innovative games, contests, spiffs, etc. Mix it up! Keep it fresh! Never let a dull moment slow you down.

Next professional goal: Close 25 new accounts to grow company revenues to all time heights

Education: Bachelor of Science in business management and administration from Sonoma State University

Hometown: Merced, California

Community/nonprofit activities: Community service and charity through church

Mentor/admired businessperson: Rob Dyrdek

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Omnichannel

Typical day at the office: Lead a daily meeting with my sales staff, provide encouragement and direction for the sales day, give praise and recognition to top performers, provide training to reps and managers, make cold calls, schedule meetings, meet with clients. All are typical daily activities

Best place to work outside of your office: Home office

Hobbies: Golf, family, travel, church

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I’m still not sure!

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Have my mortgage 50% paid off

First job: Furniture store warehouse worker

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite movie: “Dumb and Dumber”

Favorite App: Probably Instagram?

Favorite after-work drink: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Last vacation: Kauai, Hawaii

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I’m not sure? I think probably that I’ve been independent and self-sufficient for so long.