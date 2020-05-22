Kyle Leis of Sonoma County wine telesales firm VinoPro wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award
Kyle Leis
Age: 30
Vice president of sales, VinoPRO, Inc.
6085 State Farm Drive, #200, Rohnert Park 94928
707-396-5000
www.vinopro.com
Read other profiles of this year’s winners.
Responsibilities with your company: Managing a team of sales managers, sales representatives, and recruiters across multiple office locations in California, Nevada and Arizona. Responsible for all sales and revenue generation, lead business development producer, budgeting, business strategy, projections, etc.
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
I’m always working to lead my team by my example. If I can demonstrate what success looks like, my team will follow.
Years with company: 8
Length of time in current position: 17 months
Number of companywide employees: 38
Number who report to you: 25
Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming vice president of sales after starting as an entry level sales person just 5.5 years prior
Greatest professional challenge: The constant short falls, defeats, and rejection that your team will face in a sales environment and keeping that team motivated to press on.
Best advice received: Trust the process
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Finding a replacement for my previous role and training that person to take on responsibilities that I managed for four years.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
Stressed work ethic, keep the day-to-day exciting with innovative games, contests, spiffs, etc. Mix it up! Keep it fresh! Never let a dull moment slow you down.
Next professional goal: Close 25 new accounts to grow company revenues to all time heights
Education: Bachelor of Science in business management and administration from Sonoma State University
Hometown: Merced, California
Community/nonprofit activities: Community service and charity through church
Mentor/admired businessperson: Rob Dyrdek
What is your most disliked industry buzzword?
Omnichannel
Typical day at the office: Lead a daily meeting with my sales staff, provide encouragement and direction for the sales day, give praise and recognition to top performers, provide training to reps and managers, make cold calls, schedule meetings, meet with clients. All are typical daily activities
Best place to work outside of your office: Home office
Hobbies: Golf, family, travel, church
What you wanted to be when you grew up: I’m still not sure!
#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Have my mortgage 50% paid off
First job: Furniture store warehouse worker
Social media you most use: Instagram
Favorite book: Harry Potter
Favorite movie: “Dumb and Dumber”
Favorite App: Probably Instagram?
Favorite after-work drink: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Last vacation: Kauai, Hawaii
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
I’m not sure? I think probably that I’ve been independent and self-sufficient for so long.
Kyle Leis
Age: 30
Vice president of sales, VinoPRO, Inc.
6085 State Farm Drive, #200, Rohnert Park 94928
707-396-5000
www.vinopro.com
Read other profiles of this year’s winners.