Hispanic Chamber of Commerce exec Alma Magallon wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: As the vice president for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, it is my responsibility to advocate and help small business owners get access to information and resources that will help them in their business Venture.

We have a close relationship with Small Business Development Center, Sonoma County Economic Development Board and with the City of Santa Rosa. Through these partnerships we are able to ensure that our members have access to resources and workshops both in English and in Spanish.

With new business owners we assist in bringing awareness to our community by hosting mixers at their place of business which gives our business owners the opportunity to share their story and promote their business.

I am also part of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce young professionals where I am responsible for reaching out to business owners and asking for their partnership in allowing us to highlight their business. This allows our young professionals to support a local business and it also gives them a safe place to practice their networking skills and public speaking skills.

I am also responsible for helping raise funds for our Scholarship program. This will be our 32nd year delivering scholarships to deserving students across Sonoma County.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

It’s truly an honor to be considered as part of the top Forty Under 40. I look forward to be able to partner with other likeminded individuals who also believe in the power of partnerships to be able to give back to our community.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 1 year

Greatest professional accomplishment: I recently had the opportunity to sit amongst other strong minded Latinas who are leading their own nonprofits and to have a conversation where these women genuinely believed in one another and the work that we each are doing was amazing!

Greatest professional challenge: Time management - The work that I do for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is all voluntary and at times it can be a challenge as I work full time.

I have two little ones - my daughter is 1 and my son is 7. Being able to find that perfect work life balance is not always easy but I’m thankful to have a supportive husband and family who always step in and help out when needed.

Best advice received: Just like a bow and arrow, sometimes you have to take a step back to be able to go forward.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Making it through my first year as VP for our chamber.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce continues to collaborate with other community organizations who value and understand the importance of supporting our local businesses. These partnerships will give us a stronger voice to be able to better serve our community.

Next professional goal: To complete the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program and to continue to model the way for our next generation of community leaders

Education: Santa Rosa Junior College - Administration of Justice Sacramento State University - Criminal Justice