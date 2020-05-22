Sonoma County winery operations director Jake Martini wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Winery operations, accounting, and financial management.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

As a Sonoma County native and second generation winery producer, I’m incredibly grateful and excited to continue this celebration of our storied viticulture community.

Years with company: 9

Length of time in current position: 2

Number of companywide employees: 15

Number who that report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: Having the opportunity to learn from, and work with my family.

Greatest professional challenge: Having the opportunity to learn from, and work with my family.

Best advice received: If it’s not going to matter in five years, don’t spend more than 5 minutes being upset about it.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: As a family company, it was incredibly exciting to welcome my son, Zachary, into the world.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Continue to strive for meaningful work with meaningful relationships. We’re continually trying to eliminate distractions and focus on efficient projects and practices that are economically feasible, resource conscious, and address the needs and interests of the community.

Next professional goal: Continuing education with the Certified Management Accountant program.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of California Davis; MBA from the University of San Francisco

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: Sonoma County Sheriff Search & Rescue Unit; Active 20-30, Santa Rosa #50 General Member; Sonoma County Harvest Fair 2019 president & current board member; Russian River Valley Winegrowers board member

Mentor/admired businessperson: Ben Horowitz

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Influencer

Typical day at the office: 6-8 a.m. email and administration; 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. projects and accounting, 10 a.m. to close: Fire drills, events, and whatever my father didn’t tell me about.

Best place to work outside of your office: Tasting room patio

Hobbies: Trail running, mountain biking, swimming, cooking

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Doctor

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Build a balanced life I don’t need a vacation from

First job: Bottling line at Taft Street Winery

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “Good to Great” by Jim Collins

Favorite movie: “Star Wars, Return of the Jedi”

Favorite App: Google Photos

Favorite after-work drink: Local beer or wine

Last vacation: Powder skiing at Alta, Utah with family and friends.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

The enjoyment and excitement of working together as a family.