Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital CEO Dan Peterson wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Oversight of all operations for an 88 bed general acute care hospital, an outpatient infusion center, surgical clinics and a family medicine residency program. Responsible for a $300 million operating budget and over 1,000 employees.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

My career has not be that long yet, but I am proud that every day of it has been dedicated towards service to my community.

Years with company: 8

Length of time in current position: 1 month

Number of companywide employees: 60,000

Number who report to you: 1,000

Greatest professional accomplishment: Every time I’ve made an important decision that was right for our patients or right for ethical reasons, despite everyone else thinking it couldn’t be done for business, logistical or political reasons.

Greatest professional challenge: Overseeing the evacuation and timely repopulation of Sutter Lakeside Hospital during the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fires.

Best advice received: Serve your team. Your success or failure hinges completely upon them, and you need to be able to create a team that would walk to the ends of the earth and back with you.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being fortunate enough to be selected for my current job with Sutter Health, the company I would choose to work for over any other, in Santa Rosa, a community I would choose to work in over any other.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are currently in the process of building a 40-bed expansion to our facility which will greatly enhance our capacity, allow us to better serve our community, and improve staff morale by allowing them to better serve the significant patient volumes we already have.

Next professional goal: Continue to contribute to the broader healthcare industry by participating in the development of new innovations.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University, and a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan. Go Blue!

Hometown: Marquette, MI

Community/nonprofit activities: Active church leader, Boy Scout leader, Kiwanis club member, Economic Development council member, and a board member for several local nonprofits in prior communities.

Typical day at the office: No such thing

Best place to work outside of your office: Home

Hobbies: Playing with my kids, reading with my kids, going skiing with my kids, playing basketball with my kids, and taking my wife out for dinner.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Didn’t have a clue.

First job: Painting houses and decks.

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: Scriptures

Last vacation: Disney Cruise!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I’m definitely their favorite kid. For sure. They aren’t going to see this are they?