Kaiser Santa Rosa wellness chief Emily Porch wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I oversee and have responsibility for the delivery of outpatient and inpatient mental health services and addiction medicine services at Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa.

I have direct oversight of up to nineteen adult and child psychiatrists and lead a department of ninety psychotherapists, psychotherapy and administrative managers, and support staff. I have responsibilities to ensure the department and hospital are meeting and exceeding regulatory and community standards for access to mental health care, quality, patient care experience, and provider satisfaction.

I have reporting responsibilities to our local hospital and outpatient leadership, as well as to Regional Kaiser-Permanente Mental Health. I additionally collaborate and coordinate with Sonoma County Mental Health Leadership and local inpatient hospitals that are affiliated with Kaiser-Permanente.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I emphasize collaboration, integrity and creativity in my department, as we look to enhance and improve mental health services for our members.

Years with company: 4

Length of time in current position: 1

Number of companywide employees: 200,000

Number who that report to you: 19

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest feeling of accomplishment comes when a patient or patient’s family feels satisfied and truly helped after receiving care in our department.

Greatest professional challenge: Our country has a national shortage of trained mental health providers. My greatest challenge is to help define local mental health care delivery models that meet the needs for an extremely broad spectrum of symptoms, while maintaining provider career satisfaction and supporting a positive work environment.

Best advice received: When I first became chief, a fellow chief said to me, “You now have the ability to influence and improve care for thousands of people in our community; this is a privilege and an honor that should never be taken for granted.”

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The most defining event in my professional life in the past 12 months was leading my department during the 2019 Sonoma County fires and evacuations.

Though our hospital was evacuated, our leadership was committed to offering primary care and mental health care services to our patients during this time. Through this experience, I learned a great deal about myself, my department, and our organization’s commitment to our patients.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Kaiser Permanente is committed to creating exceptional care experiences for members, maintaining operational excellence with a focus on quality and evidence-based outcomes, and sustaining providers’ sense of joy and meaning in their careers. There are numerous local and regional projects that are targeting each of these areas, so that we can continue to be the most trusted name in health care.

Next professional goal: My goals for this year are to solidify collaborative efforts across our Santa Rosa facility so that our members can experience exceptional mental health care throughout our system. I also want to focus on recruiting and retaining our exceptional providers.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in research, Yale University, New Haven, CT; Doctor of Medicine, Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ; general psychiatry residency, University of California, Davis, Sacramento; Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, Tufts Medical Center, Boston