North Bay economist, businesses react to Newsom’s forecast for reopening

• The creation of a data-tracking system that provide an early warning if the state needs to reinstate a stay-at-home order.

• The development of guidelines for businesses and schools to allow physical distancing even as they reopen.

• The ability for the state to care for older and medically vulnerable Californians, who are most at risk to severe effects from the virus, as they continue to isolate at home.

Economist Robert Eyler wasn’t among those who thought Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom would be when the state would be back in business.

“What’s good about it is now we have six main bullets to watch in terms of where we think there’s going to be some lifting of the social policy,” said Eyler, dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at Sonoma State University. “One thing about the governor actually saying something with this specificity is that whatever data are available on the infection rates in that curve, and also on the supply and demand conditions in our health systems, are going to be watched very closely by a lot of people because they will be trying to predict the turn now, for whatever that’s worth.”

Whatever that’s worth isn’t a lot quite yet.

“There’s an enormous number of questions before anybody — rationally — should be doing any kind of real predictions,” Eyler said.

The North Bay business community has been reeling since the shelter-in-place order took effect on March 19. The tourism industry that buoys Wine Country has nosedived. Year-over-year occupancy rates in Napa and Sonoma counties for the week ending April 4 dropped by 86.2% and 65.5%, respectively. Unemployment in the region also has skyrocketed along with the rest of state and nation with thousands applying for benefits.

Newsom indicated Tuesday it would be a few more weeks before first steps are taken to lift the shelter-in-place order. Restaurants are expected to be among the first businesses to reopen, and they will likely operate with fewer tables spread across the dining room.

“Once we know the social policy, and the way that the restaurants gather, we can use historic data to at least (determine the) probable impact on the industry,” Eyler said. “If restaurants are asked to reduce their capacity by about 15%, you can hypothesize that they’re going to lose maybe 15% to 20% of revenues … that’s one way of thinking about it.”

Eyler noted one of the concerns for economists is that even when businesses begin to reopen, the owners may be tentative about future planning because of concern that COVID-19 could see a resurgence.

In other words, the vaccine will have to be available and ubiquitous before there’s any real sense of security.

“Once that gets confirmed, then we’ll really start to recover,” Eyler said, noting that if the vaccine comes online in the 12 to 18 months as has been stated, “that will then springboard the global economy back toward its normal routine.”

Newsom’s outline of a reopening plan soothed some North Bay businesses, providing reassurance that there is actually an end in sight to the shelter-in-place mandate.

“First of all, personally, at least the governor is getting out in front of this and getting us to understand when we can (reopen),” said Mike Blakely, CEO of the Marin Economic Council.

Blakely, who listened to the speech, welcomed transparent parameters that would signal when and how his membership could get back to work in perhaps the next two to three weeks.

“Will we ever get back to normal?” That’s the question many like Blakely are asking themselves in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He expects the state to adhere to “an incremental opening of the economy” that mimics the rest of the nation.