Sonoma County airport service continues to decline in March

Service in and out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in March continued to dip, further evidence of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Alaska Airlines in March flew 13,282 passengers, a 47.5% drop from March 2019. Alaska’s load factor — the measure of how full its aircraft were on average — was 34%, down 58% from a year earlier.

The airport’s main carrier is evaluating its flight schedules on a day-to-day basis, according to airport manager Jon Stout. Roundtrip flights today are on schedule for Seattle, but cancelled for Los Angeles and San Diego, with the latter service also cancelled for Friday. Alaska last week dropped its service to the Portland and Orange County markets.

American Airlines last month carried 4,387 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 32.4% compared to a year earlier. The carrier’s load factor was 60% in March, down 30.2% from March 2019. American is keeping its daily roundtrip service to Dallas, but continues to cancel one of its two daily flights to Phoenix on a day-to-day basis, Stout said.

United Airlines in March served 2,066 passengers via Sonoma County, compared with 4,086 in March 2019. The carrier’s load factor last month was 48%, compared with 79% a year earlier.

United, which last week canceled its daily route to and from San Francisco and suspended its nonstop route to Denver through the end of April, has pushed the suspension to at least May 2, Stout said.

