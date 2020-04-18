Subscribe

How funeral business has changed with coronavirus: only 10-person groups, no hugging

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 18, 2020, 8:01AM
K eaton's Mortuary Director Jordana Hall knew the industry was shifting because of the coronavirus outbreak when she learned how a sister location in Washington handled one memorial service.

It was a drive-by memorial with loved ones blowing kisses out car windows to one another.

“It’s fascinating. All ideas are springing to life because of the situation we’re in, ” said Hall, who runs Keaton’s San Rafael and Novato funeral homes, which are billed as “dignity memorial providers,” with a network of 2,000 locations. “We’re being forced to innovate and communicate with creative solutions.”

Deemed an essential business, all funeral homes across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties are operating under official government guidelines that serve as mandates or suggestions.

A stark reality, no public gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed. The new guidelines have delayed memorial services and required funeral homes to be more creative in their offerings at difficult times.

“The hardest part is no hugging. Asking people to not support each other is like asking these people to do the impossible.Jordana Hall, director of Keaton's Mortuary, Novato and San Rafael

Hall has turned to video conferencing for her families as an option to be together on Facebook, Zoom and Webex platforms. She has found Facebook provides the preferred option because the sound clarity is better.

The director is considering hosting a “candle lighting” vigil on the company’s Facebook page to honor those who have died and graced their business ledgers. The ceremony would include a reading of the names, much like the events that commemorated the quilt display for those who died of AIDS.

“The families have been very appreciative of the options,” Hall said, echoing a common sentiment among other directors. “The hardest part is no hugging. Asking people to not support each other is like asking these people to do the impossible,” Hall said.

When loved ones do gather in person, they’re expected to practice social distancing, which means standing or sitting at least 6 feet apart. This can be a tricky proposition for family and friends trying to console one another.

Hall misses the large gatherings, and of course, that loss comes with the loss of revenue. Being a part of a large network helps quell any insecurity in staying afloat.

Keaton, like most funeral homes, is making arrangements electronically through email or via telephone, while suiting up their employees with varying levels of personal protective gear.

But Hall wishes her location had more. Her staffers are having to use gloves more sparingly or as needed, lumping procedures consecutively, so they don’t burn through the stockpile.

The lack of personal protective equipment has turned into a huge international issue, with the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association based outside Atlanta estimating its 1,600 international members are down in the gear by as much as 60%.

“It’s a dilemma right now getting PPE,” association Executive Director Carol Williams said. “If the pandemic continues, it’ll only get worse.”

Williams anticipates the industry is short by about 200,000 masks.

When masks are found, they can cost twice as much — as high as $10 each.

Between the cost of supplies, memorial services scaled down, lack of insurance for those making arrangements and funeral homes getting stiffed altogether by a poverty-stricken public, Williams fears some funeral homes will be forced to close.

North Bay funeral homes have a better chance of withstanding those business pressures, but directors are keeping an eye on their bottom lines.

Not able to say goodbye

Valley Memorial Park in Novato has made concessions in making arrangements, even setting up chairs at gravesites specifically placed at least 6 feet apart. Director Mark Mulholland noted how business hasn’t necessarily slowed down since he managed two funerals last week, with one scheduled this week.

“The hardest thing is the families wouldn’t understand not being able to say goodbye,” Mulholland said.

To meet requirements of less than 10 people, family members and friends enter the funeral home in shifts. Until they are called in, others are expected to remain near their vehicles, although Mulholland admitted to not having “police power.”

Loved ones still want closure — even given COVID-19’s “thief-in-the-night” manner. Valley Memorial has handled a few coronavirus cases, treating the deaths by having staffers wear full Hazmat suits with gowns, face guards, masks and gloves while handling remains.

We’re assuming everybody who comes in has COVID-19.Mark Mulholland, director of Valley Memorial Park in Novato

Still, Mulholland stressed this is what “funeral homes deal with every day,” having managed remains of patients with tuberculosis, meningitis, AIDS and other diseases.

“We’re assuming everybody who comes in has COVID-19,” he said.

Marin County Emergency Operations Center spokeswoman Laine Hendricks said: “In Marin County, cemeteries are essential infrastructure. Funeral home providers and mortuaries may continue operating to the extent necessary to the transport, preparation or processing of remains.”

What’s unique to Marin County is a requirement for these essential businesses to post their social distancing policies in writing.

New way of grieving

Claffey & Rota Funeral Home Napa has ended viewings on site in its building — only staging gravesite services.

“For the most part, everybody’s been understanding,” Director Suzanne Simas said.

It’s hard to keep the closeness when you can’t be.Suzanne Simas, director of Claffey & Rota Funeral Home Napa

Nonetheless, Simas admits this new way of grieving the loss of a loved one has been hard on the family members.

“It’s usual to have handshakes and all those things. It’s hard to keep the closeness when you can’t be,” she said.

Simas said her funeral home isn’t operating under such dire circumstances like others and is “holding steady” as a business given its “missing out on (hosting) larger services.”

If anything, funeral homes have grown accustomed to the ebb and flow of business.

“This is Napa. We’re not like New York. We’re in a better position,” she said.

For one thing, she would like to get more PPE to have in a stockpile to alleviate the ramifications of the unknown because the future is “so up in the air.”

In the meantime, Simas is following the guidelines as they emerge.

Among its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-driven guidelines highlighting the frequent use of PPE, Napa County boiled down its public health recommendations to consistent hand washing with soap and water for funeral establishments as “the best prevention.”

Using universal precautions

Sonoma County funeral home directors are on the same page as their Napa and Marin counterparts in respect to practicing precautions as outlined by public health officials.

“Whenever we work with a deceased individual, we should be using universal precautions. You never assume somebody doesn’t have something. (Our work) can be very deadly if not handled properly,” said Wes Daniels, who runs Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa.

With Daniels vast experience managing memorial services and handling remains, he has witnessed each disease’s challenges.

The funeral home director illustrated the need for diligence by his staff because of the illusive nature of COVID-19, since “it doesn’t discriminate.” Many people may be carrying it and not know it.

They want closure, but many families have opted to wait for a service that all of a sudden they’re told they can’t have.Jim Smith, director of Lafferty & Smith in Santa Rosa

Director Jim Smith, who operates Lafferty & Smith funeral home in Santa Rosa, among two others in the region, has experienced many memorial services delayed by grieving families. It’s unclear how long some will wait though, as time appears to linger with this pandemic.

“It’s heartbreaking. They want closure, but many families have opted to wait for a service that all of a sudden they’re told they can’t have,” said Smith, who marks his 50th anniversary in business this year. “In all my years, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

