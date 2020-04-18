How funeral business has changed with coronavirus: only 10-person groups, no hugging

K eaton's Mortuary Director Jordana Hall knew the industry was shifting because of the coronavirus outbreak when she learned how a sister location in Washington handled one memorial service.

It was a drive-by memorial with loved ones blowing kisses out car windows to one another.

“It’s fascinating. All ideas are springing to life because of the situation we’re in, ” said Hall, who runs Keaton’s San Rafael and Novato funeral homes, which are billed as “dignity memorial providers,” with a network of 2,000 locations. “We’re being forced to innovate and communicate with creative solutions.”

Deemed an essential business, all funeral homes across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties are operating under official government guidelines that serve as mandates or suggestions.

A stark reality, no public gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed. The new guidelines have delayed memorial services and required funeral homes to be more creative in their offerings at difficult times.

Hall has turned to video conferencing for her families as an option to be together on Facebook, Zoom and Webex platforms. She has found Facebook provides the preferred option because the sound clarity is better.

The director is considering hosting a “candle lighting” vigil on the company’s Facebook page to honor those who have died and graced their business ledgers. The ceremony would include a reading of the names, much like the events that commemorated the quilt display for those who died of AIDS.

“The families have been very appreciative of the options,” Hall said, echoing a common sentiment among other directors. “The hardest part is no hugging. Asking people to not support each other is like asking these people to do the impossible,” Hall said.

When loved ones do gather in person, they’re expected to practice social distancing, which means standing or sitting at least 6 feet apart. This can be a tricky proposition for family and friends trying to console one another.

Hall misses the large gatherings, and of course, that loss comes with the loss of revenue. Being a part of a large network helps quell any insecurity in staying afloat.

Keaton, like most funeral homes, is making arrangements electronically through email or via telephone, while suiting up their employees with varying levels of personal protective gear.

But Hall wishes her location had more. Her staffers are having to use gloves more sparingly or as needed, lumping procedures consecutively, so they don’t burn through the stockpile.

The lack of personal protective equipment has turned into a huge international issue, with the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association based outside Atlanta estimating its 1,600 international members are down in the gear by as much as 60%.

“It’s a dilemma right now getting PPE,” association Executive Director Carol Williams said. “If the pandemic continues, it’ll only get worse.”

Williams anticipates the industry is short by about 200,000 masks.

When masks are found, they can cost twice as much — as high as $10 each.

Between the cost of supplies, memorial services scaled down, lack of insurance for those making arrangements and funeral homes getting stiffed altogether by a poverty-stricken public, Williams fears some funeral homes will be forced to close.