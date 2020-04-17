Smaller US wineries may lose up to two-thirds of revenue annually from coronavirus lockdown, says new report

Worries about wine business oversupply could come roaring back with even sharper teeth because of the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report released Thursday by the San Francisco-based industry advocacy group Wine Institute.

Revenue losses for the nation’s 10,000-plus wineries and more than 8,000 winegrape growers due to COVID-19 could reach $5.94 billion on an annualized basis in 2020, says the analysis by longtime industry expert and executive Jon Moramarco.

“Despite recent news of consumers increasing wine purchases from grocery stores and other outlets, the impact of on-premise and tasting room closures plus projected declines in direct-to-consumer sales will offset any short-term sales gains when taking into account all sales channels,” said Moramarco, managing partner of bw166 and editor of the Gomberg-Fredrikson Report, said in the report announcement. “The COVID pandemic is altering consumer buying patterns in areas such as off-premise and e-commerce in ways that won’t be fully clear for some time.”

He’s projecting annual revenue losses of one- to two-thirds (36%-66%) for wineries that make less than 50,000 cases annually, which is 97% of U.S. vintners. The sales impact goes up the smaller the winery: 47.5% for wineries producing 1,000-5,000 cases and 66% for those making less than 1,000 cases.

The scale of the estimated impact depends on which sales channels a given winery uses. Moramarco made the projections assuming that shutdowns affecting the key on-premises sales channel (restaurants, tasting rooms and hotels) start lifting in late May and half those sales bounce back in three to six months. Full recovery for these winery sales isn’t anticipated until three to six months after a vaccine for the COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available.

Here are Moramarco’s predictions by sales channel for smaller vintners:

On-premises sales will fall 80%, or by $2.54 billion.

Direct-to-consumer sales such as clubs (long-term subscriptions) and allocation (availability via a mailing list) will slip 10%, or by $323 million.

Sales of wine picked up at the tasting room will plummet 80%, or by $3.0 billion.

Sales for off-premises consumption, such as from grocery or other stores will rise 10%, going up by $1.33 billion. He noted that some of the tasting room and on-premises sales shifted to stores with the shelter orders, but the initial jump in off-premises sales is trending toward moderation.

And Moramarco also foresees that at 25% drop in wine grape sales by smaller wineries that sell excess grapes from vineyards they own and for growers that sell to vintners. That would amount to a $1.40 billion hit to revenues for small wineries.