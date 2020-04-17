First look at COVID-19 impact on North Bay jobs: Local unemployment rates spike in March

Unemployment rates in March reveal a more accurate picture than February of the impact the novel coronavirus pandemic is having on the state’s economy, including the North Bay region, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rates that follow were compiled from survey data taken through March 12, partially predating the current economic impact created by COVID-19, according to the EDD. Data for the survey week including April 12 is scheduled for release on May 22.

California’s unemployment rate jumped to 5.3% in March as the state’s employers lost 99,500 nonfarm payroll jobs, according to the EDD. The job losses in March ended a record job expansion in California of 120 months, which surpassed the long expansion of the 1960s.

In the North Bay, Marin County’s unemployment rate in March was 3%, up from 2.3% in February, continuing to be the lowest in the North Bay area. Sonoma County followed at 3.6%, and Napa County reported an unemployment rate of 4%. Solano County’s unemployment rate in March was 5%, and Mendocino County’s figure was 5.9%. Lake County reported 7% unemployment for March.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3% in March 2020, up from 2.3% in February and above the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.6% for California and 4.5% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government, and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4% in March 2020, up from 3.2% in February 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.6% for California and 4.5% for the nation during the same period.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; and mining, logging and construction. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.6% in March 2020, up from 2.8% in February 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.1%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.6% for California and 4.5% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in the Solano County was 5% in March 2020, up from 3.9% in February 2020, and above the year-ago estimate of 4.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.6% for California and 4.5% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government and manufacturing. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and professional and business services.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County in March was 5.9%, up from 4.7% in February.

The county added jobs in local government, but fewer jobs were available in federal government. There also was a decline in the financial activities and manufacturing sectors.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in March was 7%, up from 5.8% in February.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; mining, logging and construction; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.