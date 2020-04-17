Subscribe

Summit State Bank postpones shareholder meeting because of coronavirus

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 17, 2020, 2:59PM
An April 27 annual shareholders’ meeting by Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank has been postponed to June 8 as the result of the restrictions on business posed by COVID-19, the bank announced Friday.

“The adjourned meeting scheduled for June 8, 2020 will be held virtually. The bank will provide information on how to join the adjourned meeting virtually at a later date in advance of the adjourned meeting by press release and in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the FDIC,” the announcement stated.

Procedurally, the 10:30 a.m. meeting of April 27 will be adjourned to June 8 with no other business items taken up.

