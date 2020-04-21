North Bay companies start hiring back employees with first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Among the thousands of North Bay companies that sought a piece of the $350 billion pot of payroll-relief funding before it went dry in mid-April were two Santa Rosa businesses: Clone Printing and Copy and Jackson's Bar & Oven restaurant.

They were in the ranks of the lucky ones to get loans through lenders participating in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, intended to help small businesses make hire back employees and pay key expenses during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown of the economy.

On Monday, Clone Printing and Copy welcomed back its workers furloughed since mid-March. It received a $56,000 loan faster than many small businesses under the COVID-19 relief program.

Ellen Zalman-Rai, a former Silicon Valley attorney, and principal and co-owner of Clone Printing with her husband Surendra said their employees support between 20 and 30 family and extended family members, so it was critical for them to receive these funds to provide income while the business experienced a revenue decline of 75% to 80% due to the shelter-in-place order.

They will open while maintaining social distancing and allowing only one person in the store at a time.

“Our print-on-demand business fills the short-run digital niche market where clients need printing fast – or tell us they needed it yesterday,” Zalman-Rai said.

Clone Printing is considered to be an essential business and works with local clients such as the Cotate-Rohnert Park School District to print tutorial packets for use by children staying home during the rest of the school year. The firm has contracts with the city of Santa Rosa Park and Recreation Division and works with Legal Aid, the YWCA and a variety of local businesses, wineries, cannabis companies and nonprofit organizations such as the Five Keys Schools and Program. It also offers those seeking work free resume copying service as a community service.

“For us, a major issue is whether the pandemic curve is really flattening or is the peak going to move farther down the road. The PPP funds will only help us for about two months. Several of our staff have been with us for between 15 and 20 years and we don’t want to lose them. They are like family. If another stimulus package is offered, I hope we will be able to apply again, but we won’t take it if we don’t need it.”

Zalman-Rai said the pandemic has forced them to make changes in how they do business.

“We’re using a polyester-based paper now that can be cleaned and disinfected when used as restaurant menus or for printing products needed by Kaiser and Sutter for infection-control purposes,” she said.

Several uncertainties remain. Such as will Clone Printing still be able to get paper stock from China and Portugal, two major suppliers. The business is also changing its focus more toward label production and offering packaging services.

“One thing is certain, we are all in this together," Zalman-Rai said. "Paper is an essential commodity used by everyone. Everything cannot be done digitally. Our two biggest expenses are payroll and machine leases. Some of our large printing systems lease for up to $20,000 a month.”

Stakes heat up for restaurant reopening

Also on Monday, Jackson’s Bar & Oven at 135 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa brought the first wave of 10 former staffers back in and distributed 18 paychecks. Until the Paycheck Protection Program check arrived in the business’ account on April 7, the operation was “running on fumes,” said Josh Silver, who owns the business with his wife, Regina. The couple previously were proprietors of Syrah restaurant at the City 205 Building.