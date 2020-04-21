Subscribe

North Bay companies start hiring back employees with first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 21, 2020, 11:53AM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Among the thousands of North Bay companies that sought a piece of the $350 billion pot of payroll-relief funding before it went dry in mid-April were two Santa Rosa businesses: Clone Printing and Copy and Jackson's Bar & Oven restaurant.

They were in the ranks of the lucky ones to get loans through lenders participating in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, intended to help small businesses make hire back employees and pay key expenses during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown of the economy.

On Monday, Clone Printing and Copy welcomed back its workers furloughed since mid-March. It received a $56,000 loan faster than many small businesses under the COVID-19 relief program.

Ellen Zalman-Rai, a former Silicon Valley attorney, and principal and co-owner of Clone Printing with her husband Surendra said their employees support between 20 and 30 family and extended family members, so it was critical for them to receive these funds to provide income while the business experienced a revenue decline of 75% to 80% due to the shelter-in-place order.

They will open while maintaining social distancing and allowing only one person in the store at a time.

“Our print-on-demand business fills the short-run digital niche market where clients need printing fast – or tell us they needed it yesterday,” Zalman-Rai said.

Clone Printing is considered to be an essential business and works with local clients such as the Cotate-Rohnert Park School District to print tutorial packets for use by children staying home during the rest of the school year. The firm has contracts with the city of Santa Rosa Park and Recreation Division and works with Legal Aid, the YWCA and a variety of local businesses, wineries, cannabis companies and nonprofit organizations such as the Five Keys Schools and Program. It also offers those seeking work free resume copying service as a community service.

“For us, a major issue is whether the pandemic curve is really flattening or is the peak going to move farther down the road. The PPP funds will only help us for about two months. Several of our staff have been with us for between 15 and 20 years and we don’t want to lose them. They are like family. If another stimulus package is offered, I hope we will be able to apply again, but we won’t take it if we don’t need it.”

Zalman-Rai said the pandemic has forced them to make changes in how they do business.

“We’re using a polyester-based paper now that can be cleaned and disinfected when used as restaurant menus or for printing products needed by Kaiser and Sutter for infection-control purposes,” she said.

Several uncertainties remain. Such as will Clone Printing still be able to get paper stock from China and Portugal, two major suppliers. The business is also changing its focus more toward label production and offering packaging services.

“One thing is certain, we are all in this together," Zalman-Rai said. "Paper is an essential commodity used by everyone. Everything cannot be done digitally. Our two biggest expenses are payroll and machine leases. Some of our large printing systems lease for up to $20,000 a month.”

Stakes heat up for restaurant reopening

Also on Monday, Jackson’s Bar & Oven at 135 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa brought the first wave of 10 former staffers back in and distributed 18 paychecks. Until the Paycheck Protection Program check arrived in the business’ account on April 7, the operation was “running on fumes,” said Josh Silver, who owns the business with his wife, Regina. The couple previously were proprietors of Syrah restaurant at the City 205 Building.

Jackson’s employed 43 workers, including four people in the kitchen plus servers, bussers and others. Josh Silver said they kept their five salaried employees when letting the others go after closing their doors on March 17. The loan funding took care of labor costs.

“We plan to reopen Thursday, April 30, for take-out,” said Josh Silver. “Everyone at Jackson’s will be wearing masks and when customers are allowed to dine-in again, we are thinking about reducing our occupancy to maintain adequate separation, currently at 160 seats, by 50%. All of this is happening as Regina and I are also moving into our new home after having lost our previous house in the Tubbs fire.”

The payroll loan program forgiveness period ends in June, but Silver hopes the deadline will be extended, or that a new loan program may be forthcoming to give small businesses a second chance, since he does not believe the economy will be out of the woods most of the year.

Two years ago the Silvers expanded Jackson’s to include the property next door, giving them a total of three mezzanine seating areas plus two street-level dining sections and the iconic bar near the entrance.

The couple was hoping Marriott International’s new AC Hotel Santa Rosa Downtown, still under construction across the street with 144 rooms, would have opened according to its March announced debut, but COVID-19 delayed that. When finished, this will be the third hotel within a two-block radius that can provide customers once things return to normal, according to Silver.

“We saw the arrival of this hotel as a major blessing, but now contractors cannot find enough (subcontractors), dry wall professionals and others ready to finish the work," he said. "It’s a hard time for everyone.”

He noted that people don’t realize how many supply-chain firms restaurants need to stay in business. For Jackson’s, the list includes Clover Sonoma milk, Golden Gate Meats, beer and wine distributors, laundry services and a host of other vendors. Today Jackson’s key dry goods distributor, Buy Rite in South San Francisco, has been working limited hours.

“(N)ow we are seeing firms like Liberty Farm Ducks making deliveries – even to client’s homes,” Silver said.

He said Jackson’s reopening will also help make Old Railroad Square more viable, and three or four other nearby restaurants want to do the same, including Toad in the Hole and Chevy’s. Also, when a back-to-work announcement comes, Josh believes SMART will most likely resume its full schedule over time, providing more after-hours customers for businesses adjacent to the rail depot.

“Margins for most small restaurants are low, in the 4% to 5% range, and overhead is high. That does not leave much room for a reserve fund to keep us going in tough times. Add to that the cost of workers compensation expense, insurance, taxes and payroll, plus rent, leased dish washers and other rented equipment and you can see why businesses like ours are so fragile and can fail during a crisis like we are witnessing today, but we’re in it for the long term.”

Fast action on loans

Both businesses received payroll loan funding through Redwood Credit Union, based in Santa Rosa.

Paperwork and delays have been part of the news coverage of the $349 billion federal program since it was opened for applications earlier this month. It quickly ran out of funding and awaits a Congressional agreement to resupply the program.

CNN reported Tuesday the Senate is set to vote at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on extending the payroll loan program with a fresh infusion of $410 billion. Of that, $310 billion would be for small businesses, with emphasis that it must go to “small” operators, $75 billion for hospitals, and $25 billion for COVID-19 testing and a strategy for testing more individuals. The House is scheduled to vote on this new bill Thursday.

As part of the last round of funding, Jackson's and Clone used Redwood Credit Union and said their loan proceeds came quickly, within 10 days after receiving the applications.

Clone Printing and Copy submitted an application to the credit union on April 6, was told it had been approved on April 14, received documents to sign the following day and got a check for $56,000 on April 16.

“We were lucky and very fortunate to get funded so quickly,” said Zalman-Rai. “We have a long-standing 26-year relationship with RCU. The paperwork requirements were not hard to fulfill, and they did not ask for excess information."

The shop's bookkeeping service provide detailed records to establish the average monthly payroll for eight workers and a part-time driver: $20,000 per month.

“RCU was amazing. Our contact there named Jonathan worked until 3 a.m. during the week beginning April 1 reviewing our documentation to expedite our loan," said Zalman-Rai. He emailed us on Saturday that we were approved. We signed the promissory note the following Monday and found out on Tuesday, April 7 that the money was in our account,” said Josh Silver of Jackson’s.

