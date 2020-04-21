North Bay hotel occupancy figures for March captures month of tourism decline from the pandemic

The North Bay’s hotel occupancy rates for the month of March offer a comprehensive year-over-year view of the steady decline the region’s tourism and hospitality industry has been experiencing since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to new figures released April 21 by STR, a data analytics firm for the hospitality industry.

While the March figures provide an early glimpse into the damage the pandemic is causing to the sector’s economy, it’s notable that the comparison to a year earlier is skewed, as the Business Journal has been reporting weekly since the lockdown began. In fact, the hotel occupancy rates have been declining further every week compared to the same week in the year prior.

Most recently, hotel occupancy rates for the week of April 5 to 11 nosedived by as much as 85% from a year ago, the gloomiest report to date. Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, put a finer point on how difficult it would be to try to interpret the hotel data compared to any other time in history.

“(Current) lodging needs include those who require alternate accommodations due to quarantine orders in their home; people who support essential businesses, including traveling nurses and government contractors; or contracts to house the homeless,” Gallagher said last week, adding the diminished average daily rate for the week ending April 11 reflects negotiated rates and the use of economy-tier hotels.

As far as STR’s newly released figures for all of March, Napa County’s occupancy rate was 27.9%, down 59.1% from March 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $259.03, down 8.3%, while revenue per available room was $72.21, down 62.5%.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate last month was 42.4%, down 40.7% from the year prior. The average daily rate last month was $132.01, down 15.1% from a year ago. Revenue per available room was $55.93, down 49.6%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in March was 40.1%, a 46.9% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $148.51, down 15.4%; and revenue per available room was $59.57, down 55.1%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate in March compared to a year earlier was 52.8%, down 27.2%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $92.41, down 3.7% from March 2019. Revenue per available room was $$48.76, down 29.9%.