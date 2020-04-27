Bookstores thrived as gathering places, but the virus has made Wine Country owners embrace online

T wice Told Books owner Rachel Mutterperl has learned to rewrite her business plan as she’s endured the many challenges that come with running an independent shop in Guerneville.

After enduring two floods, a horrendous wildfire in 2018 and now a global pandemic, her gnawing question remained: "What next — locusts?"

“No one goes into this to make a killing, or even making a living is questionable. And with Covid-19, it feels like a continuation of disasters. The important thing to have is to be a problem solver. I took ownership of this (store) with a big plan,” said Mutterperl, a veteran book dealer.

Only late last year, it appeared her innovative spirit was paying off. The end-of-2019 holiday season resulted in a monumental jump in sales of 25% in comparison to the previous year.

Now, the prolonged coronavirus outbreak’s closure of all businesses nonessential has produced a huge cause for concern, not just for her, but for many North Bay independent bookstore owners who are turning to the internet, order pickups outside the store, nearby curbside delivery and cooperative deals with other industry sites to survive.

“We weren’t worried (before) about being able to keep our doors open. I’m worried now, absolutely, 100%. I don’t know if we’ll be able to keep this going,” Mutterperl said.

Undaunted with challenges

Independent bookstores have always had it hard ever since Amazon moved into online bookselling in a big way.

From northern Sonoma County to southern Marin, bookstores that run on an owner’s shoestring budget played to their communities, hosting gatherings in which authors signed and read excerpts from their books. Customers meandered through the store in a natural hunter-and-gatherer mode before and after these events.

But the coronavirus crisis has changed that, even to the point of forcing these sellers to shift Independent Bookstore Day from April 25 to Aug. 29

Bookstores all over are now more aggressively taking a page out of the Amazon playbook by conducting more business on the Internet.

Mutterperl has created a page on www.bookshop.org, an online publishing shopper guide dedicated to supporting local, independent bookstores. Bookshop’s affiliate program pays 10% commission on every sale.

Sonoma-based California Independent Booksellers Alliance, founded in 1981, is a chapter of the American Bookseller’s Association and boasts 325 shops in its membership. It supports a partnership with IndieBound.org, a consortium that provides more industry assistance.

Association spokesman Dan Cullen said sales are growing to record levels, specifically from a boost in creative virtual customer events. There are Instagram Live storytimes for kids, Zoom debut author interviews and Facebook Live book group meetings to help fill the empty space of the brick-and-mortar store’s loss of community gatherings.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, and independent bookstores have had to rapidly innovate and re-engineer their businesses,” he said.

A new way to gather

Book Passage bookshop owner Elaine Petrocelli wrote the book on community gatherings. Through literary lunches, book clubs and social meetups, her two stores in Corte Madera and the Ferry Building in San Francisco had averaged about 1,000 gatherings a year.

Now she’s turned to the virtual world. She’s also relying on her wholesale distribution system to fulfill orders instead of physically pulling books off the shelves. The internet is dominating the scene.