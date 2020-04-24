US Foods completes $970M acquisition of Smart Foodservice

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), a supplier to 300,000 restaurants and other food service operations, on Friday closed its $970 million all-cash acquisition of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores. It has over 70 locations, and its North Bay store is in Santa Rosa.

The transaction, unveiled in early March, excludes the Smart & Final retail grocery business, which was previously separated from Smart Foodservice, the company announced Friday. Originally called Cash & Carry, Smart Foodservice will operate as a separate operating unit within US Foods, "with minimal integration required," the news release said.

“With our shared commitment to supporting restaurant operators and providing best-in-class customer service, Smart Foodservice will complement our CHEF’STORE cash and carry model and provide a platform to enhance our presence in this attractive channel,” said US Foods Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano in the news release.

US Foods expects to achieve approximately $20 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2023, primarily through purchasing efficiencies and expansion of private brand products.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Smart Foodservice operates small-format cash and carry stores across California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Montana. Customers are said to be largely small- and mid-sized restaurants and other food businesses.

Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said it funded the purchase price for the acquisition with cash on hand and the proceeds from a $700 million term loan.

The company on Tuesday announced global investment firm KKR will purchase $500 million in new convertible preferred stock. Satriano stated that money will "further fortify our balance sheet during the current difficult environment."

On March 23 the company said its "strong balance sheet will enable it to weather the economic impact of COVID-19 and has proactively drawn $1 billion under its existing revolving credit facilities to retain as cash on hand."

Satriano said the company has no debt maturing until fiscal 2022.

US Foods employs 28,000 employees and has annual revenue of more than $28 billion.