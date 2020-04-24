Healdsburg joins others in offering aid to small businesses

Healdsburg Friday became the latest area city or chamber of commerce to offer grants and loans to aid local small businesses nearing the brink of failure during the lockdown, as federal assistance programs only today were authorized with new funds.

The city announced creation of a $600,000 Small Business Sustainability (SSB) Loan Program to help its small business community weather the coronavirus pandemic. The program started accepting applications today, April 24. Loan funding comes from the City’s Measure V funds, a half-cent sales tax that pays for key city services such as public safety, street maintenance and repair, and economic development.

“It is extremely important to help protect our local small businesses in this crisis,” said Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold. “These zero-interest loans will help them pay their bills and other necessities.” Necessities include day-to-day operating expenses, lease or mortgage payments, materials and services.

SSB funds are intended to help businesses with a brick-and-mortar presence within Healdsburg’s city limits. Applicants must also have 25 or fewer full-time employees, hold a current business license with the City of Healdsburg as of March 1, 2020, and be in good standing with the city (e.g. current with utility bills, no liens or judgements) according to the news release.

Full eligibility requirements and access to the SBS loan program application can be found at: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/982/Help-for-Businesses-Impacted-by-Coronavi.

Eligible businesses with five or fewer full-time employees may receive up to $5,000 while businesses with six to 25 full-time employees may receive loans up to $15,000. The number of loans the city can offer depends on how many businesses apply given the limited funding of $600,000.

According to Healdsburg City Manager David Mickaelian, loan applications will be reviewed in weekly phases until the allocated SBS Loan Program funds are fully exhausted. The city has set a seven-day turnaround time frame for reviewing applications and expects to start distributing checks to approved applicants by mid-May.

Loan payments will be deferred until May 1, 2021. Businesses that receive loans of up to $5,000 have three years to repay the loan balance outstanding as of May 1, 2021, and those with loans of up to $15,000 will have five years after May 1, 2021 to repay the loan. To further help businesses, no collateral is required to receive these zero-interest loans, and businesses will pay no loan fees or points.

Two other city small business grant programs in Santa Rosa and San Rafael have been temporarily suspended after experiencing unprecedented demand. Both said they plan to reopen when sufficient funds and donations are received.

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber Fund

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO Peter Rumble said its program in partnership with the Community Foundation of Sonoma County, received well over 1,000 applications.

Offering $2,000 to any county business with 20 or fewer employers, the program issues its first 40 checks were issued on April 23, 2020 to help firms live through delays caused by federal stimulus packages. Demand for these grants forced the chamber to close this program down temporarily pending receipt of additional donations.

“Many of our local businesses – especially those considered to be non-essential – could not go on any longer when it comes to applying and waiting for Federal money. They need a critical lifeline now to make it through this crisis. While these grants are small, they are meant to cover some immediate expenses, such as rents, utilities, phone and other basic operating expenses, until government funds are available.”