Healdsburg joins others in offering aid to small businesses

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 24, 2020, 11:47AM
Healdsburg Friday became the latest area city or chamber of commerce to offer grants and loans to aid local small businesses nearing the brink of failure during the lockdown, as federal assistance programs only today were authorized with new funds.

The city announced creation of a $600,000 Small Business Sustainability (SSB) Loan Program to help its small business community weather the coronavirus pandemic. The program started accepting applications today, April 24. Loan funding comes from the City’s Measure V funds, a half-cent sales tax that pays for key city services such as public safety, street maintenance and repair, and economic development.

“It is extremely important to help protect our local small businesses in this crisis,” said Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold. “These zero-interest loans will help them pay their bills and other necessities.” Necessities include day-to-day operating expenses, lease or mortgage payments, materials and services.

SSB funds are intended to help businesses with a brick-and-mortar presence within Healdsburg’s city limits. Applicants must also have 25 or fewer full-time employees, hold a current business license with the City of Healdsburg as of March 1, 2020, and be in good standing with the city (e.g. current with utility bills, no liens or judgements) according to the news release.

Full eligibility requirements and access to the SBS loan program application can be found at: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/982/Help-for-Businesses-Impacted-by-Coronavi.

Eligible businesses with five or fewer full-time employees may receive up to $5,000 while businesses with six to 25 full-time employees may receive loans up to $15,000. The number of loans the city can offer depends on how many businesses apply given the limited funding of $600,000.

According to Healdsburg City Manager David Mickaelian, loan applications will be reviewed in weekly phases until the allocated SBS Loan Program funds are fully exhausted. The city has set a seven-day turnaround time frame for reviewing applications and expects to start distributing checks to approved applicants by mid-May.

Loan payments will be deferred until May 1, 2021. Businesses that receive loans of up to $5,000 have three years to repay the loan balance outstanding as of May 1, 2021, and those with loans of up to $15,000 will have five years after May 1, 2021 to repay the loan. To further help businesses, no collateral is required to receive these zero-interest loans, and businesses will pay no loan fees or points.

Two other city small business grant programs in Santa Rosa and San Rafael have been temporarily suspended after experiencing unprecedented demand. Both said they plan to reopen when sufficient funds and donations are received.

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber Fund

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO Peter Rumble said its program in partnership with the Community Foundation of Sonoma County, received well over 1,000 applications.

Offering $2,000 to any county business with 20 or fewer employers, the program issues its first 40 checks were issued on April 23, 2020 to help firms live through delays caused by federal stimulus packages. Demand for these grants forced the chamber to close this program down temporarily pending receipt of additional donations.

“Many of our local businesses – especially those considered to be non-essential – could not go on any longer when it comes to applying and waiting for Federal money. They need a critical lifeline now to make it through this crisis. While these grants are small, they are meant to cover some immediate expenses, such as rents, utilities, phone and other basic operating expenses, until government funds are available.”

Rumble said nine out of 10 county businesses have under 20 employees in industries related to hospitality, tourism and agriculture.

These grants are being distributed through the Metro Chamber’s 501(c)(3) New Vision Santa Rosa Foundation. The fund received an initial $50,000 from the Community Foundation of Sonoma County and $25,000 from the Bank of Marin. For more information go to: https://www.santarosametrochamber.com/news/2020/04/13/coronavirus/small-business-emergency-grants-available-now/. Those interested in making a donation can email Debbie Gesualdo at debbieg@santarosametrochamber.com.

Rumble said he has verbal commitments from a number of other banks, foundations and individuals willing to help, and that the Metro Chamber partnership will keep funding these loans in future as money becomes available.

“Everyone willing to contribute is encouraged to support our local businesses through this program and receive a tax-deduction.”

Contributions are being accepted by making checks payable to the New Vision Santa Rosa Foundation mailed to The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, 50 Old Courthouse Square, Suite 110, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.

Reactions from Grant Recipients

For Bethany Garman, owner of Plush Salon at 432 Aviation Boulevard on the second floor of the Santa Rosa’s Airport Health Club, times have been tough.

“No one could see this coming. I had savings, but also applied for grants and loans. Being self-employed meant I could not get unemployment compensation. We closed March 26 sending the six women that rent our four styling chairs and two nail stations home. The SR Metro grant enables me to pay my bills. My key concern is what we may have to do to reopen. With 850 square feet of space, if forced to expand social distancing, this would reduce stations and cut the number of clients we care for in half, along with our income. We’re one of many mom-and-pop shops without deep pockets.”

Maria Thom is a licensed esthetician and a sole proprietor doing business as “Skin Care by Maria” at 2 Padre Parkway, 201C, in Rohnert Park.

“My critical need is to pay rent on my studio. An insurance payment is also due at the end of May plus monthly costs of Internet and computer maintenance fees. I closed five and half weeks ago and missed out on applying for the SBA loan – but will try again next time. I’m thankful for this grant and really appreciate how many people are coming together to provide this opportunity.”

Veronica Passalacqua, proprietor of the Beauty Spot Santa Rosa, Inc., at 838 4th Street, said materials needed to provide her services are not included or covered by the federal Paycheck Protection Program. President Trump signed legislation Friday which will replenish funding for the program.

“We had four hourly-employed staff members and I want to hire them all back when this is over. I did not have much savings and have been dipping into this account to pay rent, our bookkeeper and linen services. The SR Metro Chamber was amazing. This grant extended our ability to survive up to six weeks. Firms like ours are overlooked by the federal grant program – I never heard back. I will use this money to buy protective gear for staff when we reopen. It also provided a much-needed morale boost.”

Rebecca Pennington, owner of Energize Hot Yoga Santa Rosa since 2010, at 522 Wilson Street, said she will use the SR Metro Chamber’s $2,000 grant to help pay rent.

“We are happy to get this money to keep us going, but face challenges now and when reopening. We typically have 32 people doing exercises simultaneously in our studio with capacity for 42. With social distancing, we would have to cut this number to between 12 and 15 individuals on site spaced six feet apart. Now we also conduct remote classes via Zoom, however, people don’t want to pay as much for video. This is make-or-break time for my business. Some clients are afraid to come back.”

City of San Rafael Fund

A fund created by the City of San Rafael and the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce for one-time grants received more than 300 applications and quickly ran out of the $200,000 set aside for small business COVID-19 impact relief.

“We raised $50,000 which was matched by the county and other contributions,” said San Rafael Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joanne Webster. “This program was designed as a model for others to duplicate. We are awarding approved applicant grants next week.”

She said the chamber is also switching its efforts toward how to reopen businesses and jump start the economy again.

Fund managers are currently vetting 40 applications and hope to process a second round of grants in the future. A spokesperson said a check for $15,000 was received from a member on April 22 to start rebuilding reserves.

To be eligible for a grant, a business had to operate in San Rafael under a current, appropriate business license (non-profits are not eligible as other funds have been made available). It must have fewer than 26 employees, demonstrate a loss of gross revenues of 40% or more, and have less than $1M in gross revenues generated in the prior fiscal year from a San Rafael location.

Charitable donations can be made to the San Rafael Small Business COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund by sending checks to: San Rafael Chamber Educational Foundation, Inc., 817 Mission Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901. This is a section 501(c)(30 non-profit corporation, Tax ID No. 84-2355703. For information, go to: https://www.cityofsanrafael.org/local-covid-19-fund-established-for-small-businesses/.

Save Small Business Fund

Starting Monday, April 20, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Save Small Business Fund began providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community.

For information, go to savesmallbusiness.com to check the zip code of your business for “economically vulnerable community” qualification, and get your business’s W-9 form in an electronic format. (the blank IRS form is available in English or Spanish.)

The application is short, and takes 10 minutes to complete, and only requires your business W-9 form. Grants will be awarded weekly, but you only need to apply once to be eligible for funding.

The Save Small Business Fund is an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund and to apply for a grant, visit savesmallbusiness.com.

