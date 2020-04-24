North Bay hotel occupancy hovers at lows in 5th week of COVID-19 lockdown

There is not yet a sign — not even a twinkle — of economic recovery for the hospitality and tourism industry, as year-over-year hotel occupancy figures for the week of April 12-18 show, according to STR, a hospitality industry and data analytics firm.

For the week of April 12-18, the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the North Bay region continued to be most harmful to Napa County, followed by Marin, Sonoma and Solano counties, respectively.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy for the week ending April 18 was 11.8%, down 83.5% from a year earlier, according to the data. Average daily rate was $109.11, declining 62.9%, and revenue per available room was $12.91, down 93.9%.

As Visit Napa Valley president and CEO Linsey Gallagher noted last week, because there was no pandemic a year ago, the downward trend reported weekly — for the industry as a whole — continues to represent more of an apples-to-oranges comparison year over year than apples to apples.

Moving to Sonoma County, its hotel occupancy rate for the week of April 12-18 was 27.8%, down 61.8% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $102.66, down 34.5%; and revenue per available room was $28.59, reflecting a 75% decline.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy was 24.7%, down 68.1% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $104.20, a decline of 40.8%; and revenue per available room was $25.71, down 81.1%.

Hotel data for Solano County for the week ending April 18 showed an occupancy rate of 34.6%, down 51.6% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $81.06, down 16.5%, and revenue per available room was $28.05, down 59.6%.

Hotel data for the top 25 markets in the country continue to show steep declines across the three metrics: occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room, said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights.

The worst-hit markets were Oahu, Hawaii; Miami; New York City; and Seattle, according to the data.