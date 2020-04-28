Subscribe

Sonoma County health officer to start easing COVID-19-related public restrictions this week

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 8:43AM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Sonoma County’s health officer on Monday confirmed her intention to begin loosening coronavirus-related public health emergency restrictions this week, beginning with a “soft opening” of local parks and later giving a green light to more construction work and jobs performed outdoors like landscaping and gardening.

“These are lower-risk activities, and that’s why it makes sense from a planning basis to look at those first,” Dr. Sundari Mase said during her daily press briefing.

Mase’s comments about relaxing her March 18 countywide stay-home order that halted most business and industry came the same day six Bay Area counties that are home to 7 million people announced they would extend respective shelter-in-place directives through May, while easing some undisclosed restrictions. Asked if she plans something similar, Mase said she is considering “what’s best for our county.”

“There’s an imminent announcement,” she said. “But we’re still looking at what will be the best way in terms of an end date or not, and when that would be, if we’re going to have an end date.”

Mase also said Monday new computer projections for local COVID-19 infections, prepared for the county by Imperial College London, could be released on Tuesday. The fresh modeling, she said, will show the county’s stay-at-home order and other public health measures have greatly reduced the ability of the virus to spread through Sonoma County.

Mase on Monday revealed a key positive finding contained in the new modeling, one that sharply differs from initial Imperial College projections that predicted up to 1,500 local residents would be hospitalized at one time when coronavirus cases reach an apex in the county by late May or early June. She said local public health measures thus far — social distancing rules, requirements most people stay home and businesses other than essential operations remain closed — have greatly crippled the ability of the virus to spread through the community. In epidemiological terms, that’s translated into allowing COVID-19 to only have a local “reproduction rate” of less than one. That means infected people are minimally transmitting the highly contagious respiratory disease.

“We think that with shelter in place, it’s less than one,” Mase said of the reproduction rate. “Meaning that for every case, we’re not even getting one secondary case.”

That represents a significant improvement from the earlier batch of Imperial College’s computer projections of the county’s COVID-19 outbreak showing an expected virus reproduction rate of 2½ — each infected person potentially infecting 2½ other people.

Mase said the virus suppression that’s revealed in the fresh modeling projections was “reassuring,” providing more evidence the county’s aggressive restrictions on public movements and social distancing requirements have dramatically halted the spread of the virus.

“That’s why we’re not seeing community transmission,” she said, noting the bulk of the people contracting the coronavirus locally are getting it through close contacts with infected residents.

As of Monday night, Sonoma County reported 222 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 5,482 people tested, since the first local case was announced March 2. There are 117 active cases, while 103 people stricken have recovered and two people died. Across the state, 44,897 people have been infected and 1,344 have died, as of Monday night.

Over the weekend, the county expanded coronavirus testing and for three weeks has been conducting daily tests of close contacts of infected people. Mase said the results of the weekend testing should be released in the next few days.

She said 450 health care workers were tested Saturday at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the county public health lab in Santa Rosa.

“I’m really hoping that from this group, we’ll get a good idea of how many cases, if any, of COVID we have in asymptomatic persons,” she said, adding that studies show up to a third of people with the virus could have no symptoms.

Testing throughout the county is being conducted by the county public health lab, commercial laboratories and local health care providers and hospitals.

Until now, county public health workers had been focusing on testing high-risk individuals, such as those in close contact with someone who had tested positive and residents and employees of nursing homes, homeless shelters and the jail. Along with tests ordered by doctors, the county was conducting between 150 and 200 tests a day.

The broader testing, which started Saturday, will add more than 200 tests a day; and more testing is planned to reach the county’s goal of testing 600 to 800 people daily, Mase said. County public health workers plan to next test first responders (law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical crews) with symptoms, people 65 and older with underlying health conditions (with or without symptoms), and eventually the general public with symptoms in the county of about 500,000 residents.

Separately, Mendocino County public health officials said Monday they opened a drive-thru site in Covelo for coronavirus testing.

On Friday, Barbie Robinson, director of the Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services, said the California Department of Public Health in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services would establish two new testing sites in the county opening May 4 for 60 days.

Testing will be provided at the two sites by Optum Serve, which has a contract with the state. Each testing location is expected to process 132 tests a day, according to a letter Robinson sent to county supervisors. Eighty such public testing sites are planned statewide.

“They’ll be setting up sites that are completely intact with all the resources needed for performing the tests,” Mase said. “We just need to give them the locations.”

The two state-contracted testing locations will help Sonoma County reach its ambitious daily testing target. That level of testing up to 800 people a day, along with continued public health detective work to track the spread of the virus by testing close contacts of infected people, will be necessary in order to keep gradually reopening the county and restarting the economy, the county’s health officer said.

