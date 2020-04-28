Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to move out of Sonoma County in cost-cutting move

After 2 decades in Petaluma, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNOA) plans to leave Sonoma County this summer.

The maker of treatments for chronic skin conditions expects “significant savings” by closing its corporate offices and manufacturing facility at 1129 N. McDowell Blvd. and consolidating production at its plant in Mexico, according to a regulatory filing. This decision is said to have followed a financial review that began at the beginning of last year.

“We are in the process of relocating manufacturing from California to Mexico. Additionally, we plan to migrate some U.S. corporate functions to our existing office in Woodstock, Georgia,” the document said.

And with the planned relocations, the company board of directors named a new chief financial officer, Grant Edwards, age 42, a partner with TechCXO, an Atlanta-based fractional chief officer firm, the filing sad. Company CFO for 17 years, Jon Dal Poggetto was “released” from the position, effective April 24.

Attempts to reach CEO Amy Tromby or other company officials for comment weren’t successful.

The Petaluma plant primarily makes the line of products aimed at the dermatology market, according to the filing. The Mexico plant in Zapopan, Jalisco, makes about 400,000 units of other products for international business and has capacity to expand, the document said.

In January, the company said it hired a New York investment bank to explore options for the dermatology line. The company describes its core market as treatments for skin diseases, with secondary markets for eye hygiene and cleansing wounds in acute care settings, according to its annual report. Seven of the company’s 10 products approved for the U.S. market are targeted toward dermatologists, and the remainder are Microcyn and a veterinarian version for wound care, the report said.

Skin care for humans made up 85.3% of the $9.10 million in product revenue during the firm's fiscal first half, ended Sept. 30, with the remainder coming from adaptations of products for the veterinary market, per a regulatory filing.

The company has been considering the relocation of its production out of Petaluma for a while, after flooding a decade ago shut down the plant for 12 months and 2016 storms also flooded the facility, according to the 2019 annual report. The company had planned to leave after the lease term ended in September 2024, but an amended lease in last October allowed for an early termination if the property owner couldn’t accommodate expansion, the report said.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has been part of the North Bay biotechnology landscape for a long time. Started in April 1999 as Micromed Laboratories Inc., the company changed its name in 2001 to Oculus Innovative Sciences and went public in January 2007. In December 2016, it became Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Founder Hoji Alimi spun off Ruthigen in 2013, and it was acquired in 2015. The same year, Alimi started pharmaceutical developer Collidion in Santa Rosa and moved it to Petaluma in 2017.