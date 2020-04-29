Subscribe

Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank names Brian Reed new CEO

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 28, 2020, 6:15PM
Summit State Bank tapped Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Brian Reed as president and chief executive officer.

He took over on Monday for former CEO James Brush, who formally announced his retirement late January.

Reed and Brush have been working together on the bank’s revamping of its strategic plan for over three years. More recently, they combined resources to make a seamless transition at the bank’s helm.

The 25-year Sonoma County resident joined Summit State in 2016. He worked previously at First Community Bank, now Poppy Bank, in downtown Santa Rosa and before than at Bank of the Redwoods for a decade.

He told the Business Journal he looks forward to the assignment — especially during these challenging times. He said he’s convinced coming out of the other end of a crisis is what makes a “true leader.” Reed was president of the Rotary Club during the 2018 Wine County wildfires.

“I would have to say this is different than anything I’d gone through,” he said, further characterizing the 2009 recession challenges as “tough years.”

Still, Reed is an optimist, believing in the collective “we,” which as a nation, state and bank will come out of this “dire situation” remaining strong. He credits the team surrounding him as the glue that keeps the financial institution reputable and stable.

“I’ve always accepted new challenges throughout my career,” he said of reaching the top rung of his profession.

