North Bay retailers, commercial property owners, wineries develop best practices for after Covid-19 shelter orders

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 4, 2020, 11:23AM
3 steps to reopening in Sonoma County

All businesses in Sonoma County will be required by the public health officer to implement these mitigation measures to the extent that their business operations have medium and high risk of person-to-person transmission:

  1. Minimize person-to-person interactions.
    • Where work can be done remotely, implement remote work options for employees.
    • Re-engineer/restructure your operations to provide for 6-foot distancing (i.e., implementing physical barriers or business traffic flow, etc. to support management of customer/employee traffic).
    • Where work cannot be done remotely, you must limit physical contact (six-feet distancing) between your employees within the work site.
    • Sell your service or product online or via physical distancing.
    • Where your service or product cannot be sold virtually, limit physical contact (six-feet distancing) between employees and customers.
    • Limit the number of people physically entering your business during operating hours.
  2. Monitor employee health daily.
    • Each day at the start of shifts, verify the employee’s temperature is below 100.00 Fahrenheit before entry into workplace.
    • Each day upon entry into your workplace, verify that an employee is wearing an appropriate face covering.
    • Each day require employees to conduct self-assessments for COVID-19 symptoms using the Sonoma County SoCoCOVID-19 Check.
    • Implement the use of personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and other protective measures deemed appropriate for the nature of the business operations.
  3. Implement health and safety guidelines.
    • Communicate and educate employees and management to carry out COVID-19 mitigation plans and protocols.
    • Make available to all employees hand sanitizer and other sanitation products for the frequent cleaning of employee and customer work spaces.
    • Wipe down doors, handles, and surfaces on a very frequent basis and between customers.
    • Provide training to employees on COVID-19 mitigation measures for customer-facing activities (e.g., cleaning and sanitizing standards, etc.).

3 ways to rank person-to-person transmission risk

  1. Proximity/closeness of contacts: Whether person-to-person contacts range from close to distant
  2. Duration of contacts: Whether person-to-person contacts range from brief to long
  3. Number of Contacts: Whether person-to-person contacts involve a few number of people to lots of people

Source: Sonoma County Economic Development Board

6 steps to safe return to the workplace

  1. Prepare the building: Cleaning plans, pre-return inspections, HVAC and mechanical systems checks.
  2. Prepare the workforce: Policies for deciding who returns and when and communicating with employees.
  3. Control access: Protocols for safety and health checks, building reception, shipping/receiving, elevators and visitor policies
  4. Create a social distancing plan: Decreasing density, managing schedules and adjusting office traffic patterns
  5. Reduce touch points; increase cleaning: Touchless ingress/egress, clean-desk policy, food plan, common area cleaning.
  6. Communicate for confidence: Recognize the fear in returning, communicate transparently, listen and survey regularly.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield (cushwk.co/3at0Ldg)

North Bay companies are beginning to bring in architects to help them plan for the workplace after many of them were ordered by county public health authorities and Gov. Gavin Newsom to close in mid-March to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

While no firm timeline has come from Sacramento or county seats for widescale reopening, businesses are not waiting to get started.

“We know that we’re not going to be just flipping a switch and everything’s normal until a vaccine is developed,” said Doug Hilberman, president of Axia Architects in Santa Rosa. “We’re starting to work with clients on how to work guidelines into planning for reopening.”

While guidelines are still forming for California and at the county level, the architecture world is learning from places where some businesses are reopening, Hilberman said. Global firm Gensler Architecture, which has offices in San Francisco and China, has chronicled how offices are being adjusted in other coronavirus hot spots: limiting building entry to one door, establishing temperature sensor protocols to check for fever, limiting the number of people in and waiting for elevators, and reducing density of work areas to 30% or less.

“That may mean only using one in three workstations or adding them to conference rooms that won’t be used as conference rooms for many days to come,” Hilberman said. Some of the alternating use of workstations could be accomplished by staggered work hours or days, so fewer employees are present at any one time, with the rest on flex shifts or working at home.

While more businesses are starting to be allowed to open in other states such as Georgia and Texas, local employers are mainly looking to California governments and the Centers for Disease Control before starting to work up plans for spending on the virus-adapted workplace, according to Stacey Walker, interior design principal for TLCD Architecture in Santa Rosa.

“We’re waiting for information to come out locally for what infrastructure or design needs to come into place to keep people safe when they go back to work of visit a business,” she said.

Already designers are seeing tools emerging for marking the 6-foot spacing between workers and patrons, or for indicating the one-way direction of grocery aisles, Walker said.

Owners of retail properties have been working with tenants that need to defer rent for April or May, but so far they haven’t been looking to redo the typical structure of retail leases that bases part of the rent on a percentage of sales, according to Dino D’Argenzio, partner in Santa Rosa-based commercial real estate broker and manager Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

“We expect restaurant to come and say they need to make arrangements, but no one has come to us with such a request yet other than rent forbearance,” he said. “It’s only been one month, but if this continues for six months to a year, there might be recasting tied to percentage of sales.”

At Montgomery Village shopping center in east Santa Rosa, five banks, Lucky’s grocery store and 10 restaurants are among the essential businesses allowed to stay open under Sonoma County’s shelter-at-home order, but the Ross clothing store and most of the property’s 70 tenants are closed, according to owners David and Mellissa Codding. They have been working with tenants to defer rent, and she has been helping many of the restaurants that didn’t previously have strong take-out or delivery business that’s allowed under the shelter order.

“We try to keep minimum rents low,” David Codding said about the impact of percentage-of-sales leases. Restaurant minimum rents typically amount to 6% of monthly sales, so a 15%-20% drop may not fall under that minimum. But if restaurant revenue goes down, the minimum may take a bigger bite out of the tenant’s sales, so an adjustment of the minimum may be necessary, he said.

Melissa Codding is working with restaurants on reopening seated dining, whenever guidelines from the county for doing so are issued. For example, she’s working with Sea Thai on expanding outside seating from 30 currently to allow for 6-foot distancing, and the restaurant is working on removing the community tables inside.

Among the first types of North Bay businesses to be hit by the pandemic are wine tasting venues. Governor Newsom mentioned them specifically along with bars and dine-in restaurants in March 15 recommendations for public meeting places that needed to close to slow the spread of the virus.

Wine business groups in the North Coast and California are developing guidelines that are intended to be standardized across the state. In the past couple of weeks, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma County Vintners, Wine Institute and other groups have been sharing ideas for best practices wineries can use when they reopen the tasting rooms, and bouncing these off of county public health and policy leaders, according to Michael Haney, executive director of the Sonoma County group.

“We hope to get input from the counties on what they want to see and then get these out to our members so they can respond to them,” Haney said. “Then whenever the shelter in place does lift, we are able to open them up right away and not be thinking about how that would happen. It’s important that we have commonality with best practices, so we don’t confuse the consumers wherever they may go in the state.”

The goal is to have these best practices finalized so they can be communicated with vintners by early May, Haney said.

Among the best practices being considered for tasting rooms are similar to guidelines essential businesses allowed to remain open have been practicing: social distancing and enhanced sanitation practices. The guidelines would be tailored to the size of the operation and intended to allow vintners to mitigate potential problems.

How that would work in the tasting environment would depend on the venue’s setting, Haney said. For example, rural hospitality sites have the benefit of being able to move exclusive experiences that were once done in a finely appointed salon or bar out into the vineyard for small groups of a few people to learn about the wine and vintner from the communicator.

For an urban tasting room, the experiences may go to appointment only, so that small groups of a few people can be properly spaced along the bar or among the tables.

An important one likely will be designating one person per setting to oversee that the practices are followed, Haney said. This collaboration between wine trade groups and developing a corporate culture of compliance is similar to other efforts the industry has taken in recent years in wildfire prevention and conservation of water and energy, he said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Contact him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

