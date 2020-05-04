North Bay retailers, commercial property owners, wineries develop best practices for after Covid-19 shelter orders

All businesses in Sonoma County will be required by the public health officer to implement these mitigation measures to the extent that their business operations have medium and high risk of person-to-person transmission:

North Bay companies are beginning to bring in architects to help them plan for the workplace after many of them were ordered by county public health authorities and Gov. Gavin Newsom to close in mid-March to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

While no firm timeline has come from Sacramento or county seats for widescale reopening, businesses are not waiting to get started.

“We know that we’re not going to be just flipping a switch and everything’s normal until a vaccine is developed,” said Doug Hilberman, president of Axia Architects in Santa Rosa. “We’re starting to work with clients on how to work guidelines into planning for reopening.”

While guidelines are still forming for California and at the county level, the architecture world is learning from places where some businesses are reopening, Hilberman said. Global firm Gensler Architecture, which has offices in San Francisco and China, has chronicled how offices are being adjusted in other coronavirus hot spots: limiting building entry to one door, establishing temperature sensor protocols to check for fever, limiting the number of people in and waiting for elevators, and reducing density of work areas to 30% or less.

“That may mean only using one in three workstations or adding them to conference rooms that won’t be used as conference rooms for many days to come,” Hilberman said. Some of the alternating use of workstations could be accomplished by staggered work hours or days, so fewer employees are present at any one time, with the rest on flex shifts or working at home.

While more businesses are starting to be allowed to open in other states such as Georgia and Texas, local employers are mainly looking to California governments and the Centers for Disease Control before starting to work up plans for spending on the virus-adapted workplace, according to Stacey Walker, interior design principal for TLCD Architecture in Santa Rosa.

“We’re waiting for information to come out locally for what infrastructure or design needs to come into place to keep people safe when they go back to work of visit a business,” she said.

Already designers are seeing tools emerging for marking the 6-foot spacing between workers and patrons, or for indicating the one-way direction of grocery aisles, Walker said.

Owners of retail properties have been working with tenants that need to defer rent for April or May, but so far they haven’t been looking to redo the typical structure of retail leases that bases part of the rent on a percentage of sales, according to Dino D’Argenzio, partner in Santa Rosa-based commercial real estate broker and manager Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

“We expect restaurant to come and say they need to make arrangements, but no one has come to us with such a request yet other than rent forbearance,” he said. “It’s only been one month, but if this continues for six months to a year, there might be recasting tied to percentage of sales.”

At Montgomery Village shopping center in east Santa Rosa, five banks, Lucky’s grocery store and 10 restaurants are among the essential businesses allowed to stay open under Sonoma County’s shelter-at-home order, but the Ross clothing store and most of the property’s 70 tenants are closed, according to owners David and Mellissa Codding. They have been working with tenants to defer rent, and she has been helping many of the restaurants that didn’t previously have strong take-out or delivery business that’s allowed under the shelter order.