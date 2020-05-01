Exchange Bank's Q1 net income declines by nearly 5% on interest rate slip

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announced Thursday a nearly 5% drop in net income for the first quarter.

The 4.97% downturn to $8.63 million from $9.07 million a year before is in line with other benchmarks in the Santa Rosa-based bank’s report, said Chief Financial Officer Greg Jahn.

Exchange Bank’s net interest income was reported to be in a slight decline from last year, from $24.1 million in 2019 to $23.9 million in 2020. The measurable was reflective of “interest rates falling quite a bit,” Jahn said. The Fed used 2019 as a year to ease up on rates, resulting in record lows for Treasury yields.

Given the unprecedented crisis the United States is experiencing, both Jahn and bank President Gary Hartwick pointed out how earnings numbers may seem inconsequential.

“At this time, the key elements we’re trying to put forth is we’re focusing on serving our clients and taking care of our employees,” Jahn told the Business Journal. “We’ve had a significant number of deferments on loan portfolios and (channeled) a significant number of resources to the PPP program.”

The Paycheck Protection Program was launched by the U.S. Small Business Administration on April 3 and has been replenished twice with hundreds of billions of dollars for loans to help companies shuttered by the coronavirus to pay workers and key bills.

Jahn cited instances in which the staff “worked around the clock to make sure we meet the demand” while processing at least 1,600 applications to load into the SBA online portal.

All in all, Jahn described the era as one when a community bank shows its heart. And more of that good will may be necessary to get through the second quarter, deemed by most analysts as the pivotal economic test of the coronavirus impact.

Jahn agreed with the Fed at learning its lessons from the 2008-2009 recession by responding with a great amount of liquidity pumped into the economy.

“They’re throwing everything but the kitchen sink at this, and that’s good. Right now, the house is on fire, and we need to put it out,” he said.

As for this microcosm of the nation, Jahn was also reassured at seeing the non-interest income during this first quarter as about the same as 2019’s $5.858 million. That income, which is bank and creditor income derived primarily from fees, came in at $5.87 million for this quarter.

“Consumers were sheltering in place. People were not out using their debit cards,” Jahn said, referencing the last month of the quarter ending March 31.

At the end of March, the bank’s total deposits were $2.31 billion, compared with $2.34 billion in first quarter of 2019.

Jahn and Hartwick plan to continue with the bank’s prudent management as it navigates “unchartered waters,” the CFO emphasized.

“We are in unprecedented times. Since our founding in 1890, we have stood by our customers through the best and worst of economic times,” Hartwick said in a statement. “To this end, we have provided support to all of our employees by retaining them at full pay, even with reductions in work schedules.”