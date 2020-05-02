Survey of small US wineries shows impact of month-plus coronavirus lockdown of economy

Though their vineyard and production operations have been allowed to continue operating since the mid-March shelter-at-home orders intended to slow the coronavirus pandemic, winery tasting rooms and similar consumer-facing operations have been significantly impacted. A major wine trade group surveyed hundreds of vintners to find out how bad it's been.

A new online survey of vintners in California and 45 states by WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, heard from 727 wineries. Of them, 70% make less than 5,000 cases annually, one-quarter turn out between 5,000 and 25,000 cases, and the rest were larger.

The average winery among the survey respondents normally welcomes 17,644 visitors annually and expected 1,482 during the period studied, March 15 to April 15. But average visitors fell to 124, 90% below expectations. The average winery had to cancel over five special events, including wine trail events that normally bring in visitors during the slow winter and early spring months.

Tasting room sales declined by an average of 75% for the survey respondents, offset by temporarily allowed measures such as curbside pickup and direct delivery for local customers. In addition, the average respondent increased direct-to-consumer sales by 8%, with many wineries seeing double- or triple-digit increases.

“The romance of ‘wine country’ attracts millions of tourists, who are the lifeblood of the industry, especially for the smaller wineries,” WineAmerica President Jim Trezise said. “Marketing innovations have mitigated the losses due to closed tasting rooms, but not entirely, and the situation will get worse as more time goes by.”

Tasting venues have become a big part of the Wine Country experience for the millions of visitors who visit Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties annually.

Average lost sales and added expenses among the surveyed wineries for hand sanitizers and extra cleaning from March 15 to April 15 was $51,201, and that’s expected to jump to an average of $134,626 if the shutdown continues through May, according to the WineAmerica survey. If that happens, the average protected time to return to the previous number of employees, visitors, sales and other business would be over four months, or into October.

Only 15% of the responding wineries stopped production through mid-April, but 62% slowed projected output because of the pandemic, according to the survey results. And that slowdown is estimated to result in an average drop in purchases by vintners of 22% for grapes and 9% in bulk wine.

The average workforce of the vintners normally was nearly 12, and layoffs because of the economic shutdown averaged five but one-quarter didn’t let any go.

Meanwhile, wholesale, which goes to off-premises accounts such as stores and on-premises accounts like restaurants, declined by an average of 30%, compared with projections or levels of the same period in 2019.

As for strategies vintners have been using to make up for lost revenue or spur sales, 84% are employing curbside winery pickup, 63% reducing shipping costs, 60% offering special direct-to-consumer promotions , 54% sending their personnel on home deliveries, 53% promoting wine club specials, and 28% hosting virtual wine tasting sessions. Only 5% of respondents said they were doing none of those common measures.