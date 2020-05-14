North Bay business briefs on how businesses are helping out and retooling for coronavirus; VingDirect courses on wine DTC

Here is a collection of actions by North Bay wineries, restaurants and other businesses to generate revenue amid the coronavirus lockdown of the economy to slow the pandemic.

Rombauer Vineyards in Napa is contributing in excess of $100,000 to assist local and national charities: Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, Meals on Wheels, The United Sommeliers Foundation, Sierra Health Foundation, Community Action of Napa Valley, Food Bank of El Dorado County, Redwood Empire Food Bank, and Interfaith Council of Amador County food bank.

Visit Napa Valley, the tourism industry trade group, said area businesses are providing programs to aid employees as result of the shelter-in-place order and its resulting decline in tourism.

Krupp Brothers Winery, established by brothers Dr. Jan and Bart Krupp, continue to provide their entire staff with full pay and benefits. Additionally, 10 percent of sales from their red blend, known as The Doctor, will be contributed to The Center for Disaster Relief’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Contact them for pick up at their tasting rooms or for a delivery to Napa County residents.

Silverado Vineyards has partnered with Napa chef Sarah Scott to provide weekly menus shared on their website with recommended wine pairings. Silverado will donate 10% of all wine purchases to Restaurants Care, an emergency assistance fund for California restaurant workers.

Tarla Bar & Grill is currently offering both curbside pick and delivery options. In an effort to assist their employees, Tarla said it would donate 50% of all gift card sales sold in April to its employees

Through the end of May 2020, the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards will donate $50 for every wine club signup split between the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation and the Napa Valley Food Bank. This donation applies to all club signups across the Far Niente portfolio.

The Inn on Randolph in downtown Napa is offering a 10% discount on reservations made between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 and will donate that percentage to the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund to assist those affected by COVID-19.

For the first time Raymond Vineyards is selling its 2017 Raymond Vineyards Somm Select cabernet sauvignon directly to consumers and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sales of this vintage to the United Sommeliers Fund.

St. Helena’s pizza restaurant Tra Vigne has established “Pay It Forward Friday.” Patrons can purchase from the Pay It Forward menu and the item will be donated to the charitable recipient of the week. The program has benefitted Adventist Health of St. Helena, OLE Health, and Queen of the Valley.

Nakedwines.com has announced a $5 million fund the company says it will use exclusively to help buoy the efforts of independent winemakers and wineries around the globe.

The company, founded in the United Kingdom in 2008, uses a membership model that’s garnered the support of more than 500,000 people around the globe, according to CEO Nick Devlin. Half of those users are in the United States, where the company has its headquarters in Napa, Devlin said.

Members – a group the company refers to as “angels” – contribute a minimum of $40 each month into their account, Devlin explained. Angels can then put those contributions toward buying from associated winemakers, cementing what essentially amounts to a symbiotic relationship between consumers and winemakers.