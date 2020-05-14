Subscribe

North Bay business briefs on how businesses are helping out and retooling for coronavirus; VingDirect courses on wine DTC

May 14, 2020, 6:31AM
Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Here is a collection of actions by North Bay wineries, restaurants and other businesses to generate revenue amid the coronavirus lockdown of the economy to slow the pandemic.

Rombauer Vineyards in Napa is contributing in excess of $100,000 to assist local and national charities: Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, Meals on Wheels, The United Sommeliers Foundation, Sierra Health Foundation, Community Action of Napa Valley, Food Bank of El Dorado County, Redwood Empire Food Bank, and Interfaith Council of Amador County food bank.

Visit Napa Valley, the tourism industry trade group, said area businesses are providing programs to aid employees as result of the shelter-in-place order and its resulting decline in tourism.

Krupp Brothers Winery, established by brothers Dr. Jan and Bart Krupp, continue to provide their entire staff with full pay and benefits. Additionally, 10 percent of sales from their red blend, known as The Doctor, will be contributed to The Center for Disaster Relief’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Contact them for pick up at their tasting rooms or for a delivery to Napa County residents.

Silverado Vineyards has partnered with Napa chef Sarah Scott to provide weekly menus shared on their website with recommended wine pairings. Silverado will donate 10% of all wine purchases to Restaurants Care, an emergency assistance fund for California restaurant workers.

Tarla Bar & Grill is currently offering both curbside pick and delivery options. In an effort to assist their employees, Tarla said it would donate 50% of all gift card sales sold in April to its employees

Through the end of May 2020, the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards will donate $50 for every wine club signup split between the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation and the Napa Valley Food Bank. This donation applies to all club signups across the Far Niente portfolio.

The Inn on Randolph in downtown Napa is offering a 10% discount on reservations made between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 and will donate that percentage to the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund to assist those affected by COVID-19.

For the first time Raymond Vineyards is selling its 2017 Raymond Vineyards Somm Select cabernet sauvignon directly to consumers and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sales of this vintage to the United Sommeliers Fund.

St. Helena’s pizza restaurant Tra Vigne has established “Pay It Forward Friday.” Patrons can purchase from the Pay It Forward menu and the item will be donated to the charitable recipient of the week. The program has benefitted Adventist Health of St. Helena, OLE Health, and Queen of the Valley.

Nakedwines.com has announced a $5 million fund the company says it will use exclusively to help buoy the efforts of independent winemakers and wineries around the globe.

The company, founded in the United Kingdom in 2008, uses a membership model that’s garnered the support of more than 500,000 people around the globe, according to CEO Nick Devlin. Half of those users are in the United States, where the company has its headquarters in Napa, Devlin said.

Members – a group the company refers to as “angels” – contribute a minimum of $40 each month into their account, Devlin explained. Angels can then put those contributions toward buying from associated winemakers, cementing what essentially amounts to a symbiotic relationship between consumers and winemakers.

Applications for funds are available immediately at nakedwines.com/covidsupport, the company said.

A simple recent cooking demonstration turned into a $3 million surprise donation for the restaurant workers’ relief fund launched by Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Fieri was tapped to appear on the fifth episode of “Some Good News,” the viral YouTube series created by actor John Krasinski to celebrate heartwarming stories of hope and kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. Joining lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, Momofuku chef David Chang and actor Stanley Tucci, the stars worked in their own kitchens to create a virtual potluck by making four viewers’ favorite family recipes.

The show, made in Krasinski’s home and styled to resemble a news broadcast, tells the stories of everyday — and not so everyday — heroes doing good deeds during the pandemic. Sunday’s episode, which honored the restaurant industry and people working to feed the nation, garnered more than 1.2 million views in its first 24 hours online.

Krasinski stunned Fieri with a surprise $3 million donation from Pepsi during the program, bumping Fieri’s national Restaurant Employee Relief Fund from $17 to $20 million.

The Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County is giving $35,000 in emergency grants to organizations providing frontline healthcare during the COVID-19 crisis. With the support of a $20,000 matching grant from Mark Freed of Talon Creek Foundation, the Healthcare Foundation moved quickly to launch the Emergency Healthcare Fund to raise crucial funds for those most in need in the community. Boosted by Freed’s matching grant, the Foundation raised over $15,000 more from the community, with donations continuing to arrive in support of ongoing needs.

Grants from the Emergency Healthcare Fund are being distributed to the following organizations:

Alliance Medical Center: $24,000

Alexander Valley Healthcare: $6,000

Reach for Home: $5,000

A group of alcohol beverage trade groups coordinated efforts to lobby Congress for more relief to help survive due to the business slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The groups include the Wine Institute, the Brewers Association, and the Distilled Spirits Council among others. They formed an umbrella organization called the Craft Beverage Coalition.

They are calling for changes in federal law that include:

• Suspension of all federal excise tax payments on domestic and imported alcohol products for all of 2020.

• Making permanent the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act that provides a reduction in federal excise tax, weighted to benefit smaller providers.

• Additional funding to support no- and low-interest loan and grant programs that have been taken under recent emergency actions.

• Create temporary tax incentives that encourage consumers to return to on-premises dining and drinking establishments when public health officials give clearance, such as reinstating the expanded business entertainment tax deduction and creating a new, temporary travel tax credit equal to 50% of any expense for meals, lodging, recreation, transportation, or entertainment while traveling.

Napa Valley Grapegrowers is providing protective masks, posters for the workplace, and vineyard signs to ensure the health and safety of the vineyard and winery workforce.

The NVG and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation have developed a full toolkit of resources in English and Spanish for vineyard crews and winery workers. Resources include these:

  • Enhanced Safety Protocols – English / Spanish
  • Addendum IIPP Template for COVID – English / Spanish
  • Social Distancing Vineyard Sign
  • Safety In the Workplace Poster – English / Spanish

Additionally, the foundation purchased 5,000 reusable, cloth face masks to continue to promote enhanced safety practices for the essential workforce. The masks are free, limited to one per farmworker employee, and available on a first come, first served basis.

­—

Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2019 WSET Global Educator of the Year, announced a partnership with VingDirect, the award-winning leader in online direct-to-consumer sales and marketing courses for the wine industry.

In addition to cross-promotion of their respective online courses, Napa Valley Wine Academy has launched the first of two critical VingDirect courses for the DTC market on the Academy’s online platform. The Advanced Wine Sales course empowers participants to identify and eliminate personal selling barriers and trains them to acknowledge and respond to objections, along with other critical DTC training, over five video lessons (totaling 60 minutes), quizzes, worksheets, training tips and a final exam leading to Certification. The Converting Guests to Wine Club Members course includes six video lessons totaling 95 minutes of training with quizzes, worksheets, a final exam, and Certification. Certificates are provided upon successful completion of either course, and each includes twelve (12) months of access.

­—

Kenefick Ranch has hired Osborn Siegert Architecture LLP to design a brand-new tasting room. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the family-owned Calistoga vineyard and winery has partnered with the esteemed Santa Rosa-based group to launch the exciting expansion. Expected to open in 2022, the tasting room will give guests and visitors the opportunity to taste Kenefick Ranch’s acclaimed portfolio of wines on-site for the first time.

­—

The amount of overall wine grape acreage in California declined 4.3% in 2019 compared with the previous year, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Bearing wine grape acreage did not change at 590,000 acres, but non-bearing acres dropped 45,000 acres, according to the department.

Grapes for top wine varieties continued to be cabernet sauvignon at 94,854 acres and chardonnay at 9,311 acres.

