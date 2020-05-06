Sonoma winery Gloria Ferrer names Mayacamas Olds its first general manager

Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards has named Mayacamas Olds as the Sonoma winery’s first general manager.

Olds will oversee operations, hospitality, direct to consumer, marketing, winemaking, viticulture and sustainability for the vintner, started in 1986 and known for sparkling wine. The appointment, announced Wednesday, comes 14 months after the longtime public face of the winery, Eva Bertran, returned to her native Spain.

With a background in viticulture, sustainability and business management at Napa Valley’s Newton Vineyards, Hunneeus Vintners and Diageo Chateau & Estate Wines, Olds will lead Gloria Ferrer’s sustainability goals, the company said. She has an MBA in corporate sustainability management from Presidio Graduate School and a Bachelor of Science in fermentation science from UC Davis.

“I’m honored to continue the legacy of Gloria Ferrer, a brand with such an important history to the valley, and excited for the opportunity to integrate sustainability from the ground up,” Olds said in the news release. “I’m privileged to take on a role that combines my true passions, and to be working as part of such an incredible team.”

Gloria Ferrer is part of Freixenet Mionetto USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet. In August 2018, German-based Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG acquired ownership of Freixenet, creating the largest sparkling wine producer in the world. Enore Ceola is CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA. Pedro Ferrer, who at one time was president of Gloria Ferrer, named after his mother and started by his father, is global co-CEO of Henkell Freixenet.