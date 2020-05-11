Santa Rosa physician reveals what it takes to investigate new coronavirus treatment

Green was recognized as a Sonoma County Public Health Champion in 2003. He has been a resident of Sonoma County since 2001.

Green is an active member of the infectious disease and medical community, often collaborating on timely research subjects. For nearly three decades, he has contributed papers to numerous peer-reviewed medical journals on topics including antibiotics, COVID-19, HIV, Lyme disease, metagenomics in chronic meningitis and Orf virus.

Green earned his medical degree at Georgetown University’s School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.. He completed his internal medicine residency and training at the Medical Center of Delaware in Wilmington, Del. as well as at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix. Green completed his infectious disease fellowship at the University of California’s School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

Dr. Gary Green is an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods, with a broad expertise in hospital and outpatient infectious diseases, including international travel medicine. He is double board-certified in infectious diseases and internal medicine, and a recognized fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Green is the medical director of quality at the Sutter group and serves as the medical director of infection control for Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital in Sonoma County.

O n May 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat some COVID-19 patients. Days earlier, on April 29, the National Institutes of Health reported that preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the drug may accelerate recovery time by about four days, and also suggested a modest survival benefit. Investigation is underway to determine its broader use in treatment.

Gary Green, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Health, is the principal investigator for two randomized control trials of the medication for COVID-19 at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. The hospital is one of 179 participating medical centers around the world enrolling patients in these clinical trials.

In March, two severely ill patients at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital were suffering from COVID-19, as reported by the Press Democrat. These first Sonoma County residents to fall ill had not been to China, but they had recently traveled on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess.

The Business Journal recently caught up with Green to learn more about his latest work.

How did you get involved in the Sutter Health clinical trials?

GARY GREEN: With the first two cases of COVID-19 from the Mexico cruise ship, myself and the hospital’s pharmacy director discussed treatment options with the California Department of Health, who directed us toward compassionate use of intravenous (IV) remdesivir through Gilead Sciences.

The six weeks prior to these cases arising at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, I had been discussing with our director of pharmacy and hospital leadership, many investigational, off-label and research treatment options which might be the most useful in potentially treating patients with COVID-19. We evaluated and considered a number of agents over a month prior to seeing our first two cases of patients with COVID-19.

What is your role?

GREEN: I am the principal investigator for two randomized control trials of IV remdesivir for COVID-19 at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Other sites at Sutter are also participating in clinical trials testing the investigational use of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

When did you know scientists might be onto something with remdesivir as a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients?

GREEN: We were aware of this research treatment strategy before our first cases. I had remembered reading about this investigational drug during the Ebola crisis from West Africa.

You mentioned in another report that remdesivir could be most beneficial for critically ill COVID-19 patients. Please expand on that.

We are now trying to understand and forecast which patients will have a more critical course of illness….

GREEN: I think IV remdesivir may be most useful if used early, especially in the subset of patients who are at increased risk of severe COVID. We call this a “cytokine storm” that some patients develop that becomes severe illness. We are now trying to understand and forecast which patients will have a more critical course of illness based on many different clinical clues.

What are your own feelings about this course of treatment?

GREEN: If used early and sensibly, it may be effective and may help save lives.

What is the time frame for the clinical trials to be completed?

GREEN: It depends on how quickly the participating medical centers can enroll enough patients to reach meaningful statistical significance. For example, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is one of 179 participating medical centers around the world enrolling patients into this one trial studying the investigational use of remdesivir in patients with moderate COVID-19.

Beyond this one study, there are six other international clinical trials studying IV remdesivir.

Realistically, when do you think we’ll have a vaccine?

If this NIH-developed vaccine is safe and effective, we could have vaccine within six to 12 months.

GREEN: I think we are 20 months ahead of the vaccine efforts, compared to what we faced for SARS-CoV-1 in 2002-2003. It took 20 months to create a vaccine for the novel SARS-CoV-1 virus, and by the time that vaccine was created, the virus had burned out.

But, as soon as China sequenced and shared (genetic information on the) SARS-CoV-2 novel virus in early January this year, the NIH used the previous SARS-CoV-1 vaccine and inserted this novel virus. The NIH started designing vaccine studies for COVID-19 as early as March. If this NIH-developed vaccine is safe and effective, we could have vaccine within six to 12 months.

If the NIH vaccine is not as effective or safe as projected, that could delay vaccine development for potentially one to two years or more, as other researchers may have to start from scratch.