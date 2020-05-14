Silver Oak Cellars' Sonoma County winery earns 'Living Building' sustainability certification

The Duncan family, producers of the Silver Oak Cellars and Twomey wine brands, has been serious for years about getting third-party verification of sustainability efforts at their North Coast vineyards and wineries.

And now they’ve taken a sizable step further.

After earning LEED certification for Silver Oak’s wineries in Napa and Alexander valleys, the company in April received the Living Building designation for the Sonoma County facility. Seattle-based International Living Future Institute, which developed and oversees the Living Building Challenge, said that winery is the largest facility among the 25 projects certified globally so far to meet the “net positive energy” performance requirement, meaning it produces on-site more energy that it consumes annually.

The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standard developed by the U.S. Green Building Council provided a high bar to earn enough points for Platinum-level certification under the Existing Buildings rating system for the Oakville winery in 2016 and the New Construction system for the Alexander Valley project in 2018. But what was attractive about the Living Building Challenge is it’s an all-or-nothing endeavor, according to Haley Duncan, LEED AP BD+C, safety and sustainability manager for Silver Oak and Twomey.

“If you want to go for full certification, you can’t choose which to implement,” she said.

The Living Building Challenge has seven required categories, called petals: water, energy, material, place, health and happiness, equity, and beauty. While LEED rating systems explain requirements for earning points in book-length detail, Living Building petals have performance thresholds but largely leave the project team to figure out how to achieve the goals, Duncan said.

For the water petal, Silver Oak installed a membrane bioreactor to treat winery wastewater, which is store in a 100,000-gallon tank then sanitized with ultraviolet light for use in toilets, washing floors and equipment, and irrigating landscaping. Wineries have had challenges keeping microbe in such systems alive between production runs without input of other agricultural wastewater such as milk, but Silver Oak has taken to storing lees (crushed skins, seeds and other grape materials) in tanks to feed the bioreactor throughout the year, Duncan said.

The energy petal calls for producing 105% of the facility’s annual needs on-site. The winery achieved that by installing 2,595 solar panels on the roofs of the winery, tasting room and bioreactor building, plus another 414 panels on a nearby warehouse.

One of the more challenging requirements was the material petal, Duncan said. The institute has a “red list” of more than 800 chemicals that aren’t allowed to be used in the project. So Duncan and the design team worked with contractors and subcontractors to check out the 3,000-plus specified materials with manufacturers as far ahead of time as possible to avoid construction scheduling problems.

Designed with the LEED and Living Building standards in mind, the Alexander Valley winery took five years of planning and one year of commissioning after completion of the production facility by harvest 2017 and the tasting room the following spring. The Sonoma County winery produces 70,000–75,000 cases of Silver Oak Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon wines annually, and the Oakville winery 30,000–35,000 cases of Napa Valley cab for the brand.

Complying with Living Building did extend the construction schedule somewhat, but an important factor was not to expand the cost of the project considerably, Duncan said.

“Something that was made clear from my uncle David (Duncan) was that he didn’t want to go green at any cost, because if we had an unlimited budget that wouldn’t really help others do this,” Duncan said, referring to Silver Oak CEO and Chairman David R. Duncan.