File under 'less bad': Slight increase in hotel demand brings hope to industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

Nearly two months into the lockdowns to flatten the spread of the novel coronavirus, year-over-year hotel occupancy rates for last week of seem to be stabilizing in the North Bay area and across the country, according to new data from STR, a hospitality industry and data analytics firm.

“Week-to-week comparisons showed a third consecutive increase in room demand, which provides further hope that early-April was the performance bottom,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “TSA checkpoint numbers, up for the second week in a row, aligned with this rise in hotel guest activity, which still remains incredibly low in the big picture. Overall, these last few weeks can be filed under the ‘less bad’ category.”

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week of April 26-May 2 was 13.9%, down 82.7% from a year earlier, according to the data. Average daily rate was $109.44, declining 69.2%; and revenue per available room was $15.18, down 94.7%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County last week was 32%, down 61% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $101.92, down 44.9%; and revenue per available room was $32.65, reflecting a 78.5% decline.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy for last week was 27.6%, down 64.1% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $102.86, a decline of 40.3%; and revenue per available room was $28.37, down 78.6%.

Solano County’s hotel occupancy for last week was 42%, down 44.4% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $81.91, down 19.9%, and revenue per available room was $34.42, down 55.5%.

Nationwide, the top markets taking the biggest hits were Oahu, Boston, New York City and Seattle.