Slight rise in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano hotel occupancy suggests increase in essential business travel in coronavirus lockdown

Hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay last week ticked up slightly from the week before, according to new figures for the eighth week of the coronavirus pandemic shelter-at-home orders.

Although hotels in the state remain closed to leisure travel, the modest increase in occupancy in Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties suggests hotels open for essential business are filling more rooms.

The national picture is more mixed.

“The markets benefiting more from leisure sources in areas with more relaxed distancing measures will see a sharper recovery line than others,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights, in the hospitality industry and data analytics firm's Friday report of its latest data. “Overall, the recovery will be uneven across the country.”

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week of May 3-9 was 18.3%, down 77.3% from a year earlier, according to STR. Average daily rate was $112.58, declining 66.9%, and revenue per available room was $20.65, down 92.5%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County last week was 34.4%, down 57.3% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $104.34, down 45.6%, and revenue per available room was $35.90, reflecting a 76.8% decline.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy last week was 29.4%, down 63.8% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $104.22, a decline of 45.2%; and revenue per available room was $30.65, down 80.2%.

Solano County’s hotel occupancy last week was 44.9%, down 38.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $81.59, down 20%, and revenue per available room was $36.61, down 50.4%.