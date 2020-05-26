Now allowed curbside sales, these 'nonessential' Northern California retailers work to win back customers after coronavirus lockdown

A s state and local governments this month began to relax restrictions to reopen the economy after two months of coronavirus restrictions, North Bay retailers are scrambling to find the right combination of social media, enticing storefronts and personal outreach to lure virus-wary customers back.

Curbside delivery is allowed for florists, sporting goods and bookstores, but many of their customers know what they want. Shops that sell clothing, toys and gifts have it rougher because customers are accustomed to browsing before they buy.

“How the heck can you do it at curbside?” Sonoma County Go Local Executive Director Janeen Murray asked. “This is the time for guerrilla marketing. They have to work hard to drive the customer to (their) websites. Businesses that have a social media following will be in better shape coming out of this.”

That may be a problem for enclosed shopping mall retailers, which rely heavily on walk-in traffic and not individual marketing efforts. These shops devote more of their money toward rent, she said.

At $403.9 billion, U.S. retail sales experienced its worst decline ever in April, dropping a massive 16.4% in one month, according to a Census Bureau report.

Murray applauds retailers that have adapted quickly.

Debbie McCormick, whose Sunnyside Cottage & Gifts in Santa Rosa has been in business for 15 years, didn’t want to go down without a fight. She made her storefront a wall of merchandise to attract window shoppers at the Montecito Shopping Center. She turned her displays to face out toward the street.

“We have to keep the lights on,” McCormick told the Business Journal. If customers see something they like, she sets it on a table outside with hand sanitizer. She’s developed an appreciation for the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“To think I really hated it (once),” she said.

The big thing for us is we’ve always been active in the community as a hub. Steve Elliott, Fundemonium, Rohnert Park

Toying with fundamentals

Farther south, Fundemonium toy store owner Steve Elliott decided to paint a big welcome sign on his 60-foot storefront window. He also snapped photos of all his shelves filled with toys, games and crafts and put them on Instagram. He also uses his website, Facebook page and an enhanced newsletter to show off his merchandise and keep the customers informed.

When he gets a bite off any of the marketing venues, those customers become more precious than ever. In other words, there’s a lot of hand holding.

“It’s exhausting. I’m doing more work,” he said.

It’s no wonder since his store spans 14,000 square feet of pure fun and joy — including an indoor slotted racetrack. The store was once the site of many events like birthday parties, an aspect of doing business in his Sonoma County community that he misses.

“The big thing for us is we’ve always been active in the community as a hub. We’ve built a lot of good will,” said Elliott, who has recently been able to open his store.

Even with the store open, his business balance sheet is about 30% down. Still, when the shutdown occurred, he thought disappearing sales would be valued at twice that amount.

“Some say if you’re closed (at this time), it makes things a lot easier for people to forget about you,” he said.