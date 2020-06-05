North Bay business briefs from Napa Valley Vintners, Visit Napa Valley and Donum Estate

Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley, which support Napa County’s two largest industries — wine and tourism, have joined forces for a “Napa Valley Spirit” campaign.

The aim, they stated, is “to rally together and support local businesses to help restore Napa Valley’s economy.” The #NVSpirit campaign’s website napavalleyspirit.com asks residents to venture beyond their normal routine and explore a new or favorite Napa Valley attraction or experience. Suggestions include supporting one of Napa Valley’s farmer’s markets, hiking a new trail or visiting a different park, or strolling through one of the many outdoor art displays.

—

Donum Estate, an award-winning, estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay wine producer and sculptural art curator located in the Napa-Sonoma wine region of Carneros, has received permission from the county of Sonoma to allow guests to tour the more than 40 museum-quality sculptures by world-renowned artists installed on the estate’s 200 picturesque acres north of San Pablo Bay.

The company stated it marks the first time that the public, with a reservation, will be able to explore the estate’s extraordinary collection as a standalone experience.

More than 40 large-scale, open-air sculptures live harmoniously among the Donum Estate landscape and vineyards. Dotted throughout, each piece plays with scale, nature, and imagination. Many pieces were curated in collaboration with Donum’s owners and the artist, uniquely created to fit with the land.