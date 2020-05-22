Unemployment in the North Bay jumps in April as impact of coronavirus restrictions deepens

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Unemployment figures for April proved bleak as the novel coronavirus continued its assault on the state’s economy, including the North Bay area, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department.

California’s unemployment rate rose to a record high 15.5% in April — a direct result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency, which noted job losses of this magnitude have not been seen in more than 40 years. The national jobless rate was 14.4% in April.

Statewide employers lost more than 2.3 million nonfarm payroll jobs, according to two surveys from the EDD.

The North Bay’s unemployment rates in April unraveled in dramatic fashion. In Marin County, the unemployment rate in April was 11.1%, up from 3% in March. Mendocino County followed at 14.8%, and Solano County was at 14.9%. Sonoma and Lake counties both reported an unemployment rate of 15.2% in April, and Napa County showed 15.9% unemployment.

Of note, across the North Bay region, with the exception of Mendocino and Lake counties, there were no new jobs added in the sectors the EDD monitors.

The numbers that follow were compiled from survey data taken through April 12, nearly a month into the economic impact created by COVID-19, according to the EDD. Data for the survey week including May 12 is scheduled for release on June 19.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 11.1% last month, up from a revised 3.1% in March and above the 2.1% rate from April a year ago.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 15.9% last month, up from a revised 4.1% in March and above the year-ago estimate of 2.7%.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 15.2% last month, up from a revised 3.7% in March and above the year-ago estimate of 2.5%.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 14.9% last month, up from a revised 5.1% in March and above the year-ago estimate of 3.6%.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 14.8%, up from 5.9% in March.

The county added jobs in state government, as well as mining and logging.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in April was 15.2%, up from 7% in March.

The county added jobs in federal and state government.