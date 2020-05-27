California allows reopening of some barbershops, hair salons

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday cleared barbershops and hair salons to reopen in the majority of counties — including all but one in the North Bay. It's the latest move in his rapid relaxation of restrictions put in place more than two months ago in the battle against the coronavirus.

“We’re making progress. We’re moving forward. We’re not looking back — but we are walking into the unknown,” Newsom said during a news conference.

As with other re-openings, the state issued guidelines for barbershops and salons to follow, requiring customers and workers to wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services.

Within the North Bay, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties are among the 47 local jurisdictions providing the green light for hair salons and barber shops to reopen if they implement modifications to their shops. Marin County represents one of 11 counties, along with Los Angeles, to decline to attest to the move to accelerated reopening so far.

These changes range from customers and stylists wearing masks to thorough disinfecting stations upon each workstation use, a hygiene rule many stylists claim is something they train for and practice on the job anyway.

Napa hair stylist Rose Ray is somewhat relieved by the change in what seemed to have been a summer before she could cut hair at her shop — Oryn, which means "golden" in Celtic.

The golden opportunity couldn’t come soon enough from the Golden State.

“My cell phone has been lit up today,” Ray told the Business Journal, after Newsom’s turnabout on hair salons. Earlier, he said that reopening could take "months, not weeks."

Ray said her clients have been quite consistent with their requests for grooming. The stylist insists she’s ready to reopen this week.

“I think we’re ready,” she said.

The Napa salon plans to follow the social distancing and sanitizing guidelines set forth by the county, which are passed down from the California Department of Public Health and the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

The state’s guidelines call for customers to be screened for virus symptoms and for employees and patrons to use face coverings during hair cuts and other services. The state suggests workers use goggles or face shields as further precaution.

Hair salons and barbershops will also need to get rid of magazines and offerings such as water and coffee for customers. Reception areas must have hand sanitizer and enough space for social distancing. Workstations and stools are to be disinfected between each customer.

Ray will limit the number of people in the 2,400-square-foot shop, which has seven stations, as well as cull the amount of time each client may occupy the Brown Street place. She said disinfecting is a given, as licensed California stylists already must sanitize each tool including brushes and combs between customers.

One creative aspect that’s on the table, Ray will also consider using her two outdoor patio settings for customer visits — especially as the clients wait.

“It is an option,” she said.

One challenge may involve face coverings.

“That’s an interesting conversation. There are people who would happily wear them. There are others who aren’t happy to do that,” she said, adding she’ll abide by the rule.