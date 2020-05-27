Subscribe

California allows reopening of some barbershops, hair salons

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 26, 2020, 5:07PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Guidelines for reopening businesses

Lake County guidelines

Marin County guidelines

Mendocino County guidelines

Napa County guidelines

Solano County guidelines

Sonoma County guidelines

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday cleared barbershops and hair salons to reopen in the majority of counties — including all but one in the North Bay. It's the latest move in his rapid relaxation of restrictions put in place more than two months ago in the battle against the coronavirus.

“We’re making progress. We’re moving forward. We’re not looking back — but we are walking into the unknown,” Newsom said during a news conference.

As with other re-openings, the state issued guidelines for barbershops and salons to follow, requiring customers and workers to wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services.

Within the North Bay, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties are among the 47 local jurisdictions providing the green light for hair salons and barber shops to reopen if they implement modifications to their shops. Marin County represents one of 11 counties, along with Los Angeles, to decline to attest to the move to accelerated reopening so far.

These changes range from customers and stylists wearing masks to thorough disinfecting stations upon each workstation use, a hygiene rule many stylists claim is something they train for and practice on the job anyway.

Napa hair stylist Rose Ray is somewhat relieved by the change in what seemed to have been a summer before she could cut hair at her shop — Oryn, which means "golden" in Celtic.

The golden opportunity couldn’t come soon enough from the Golden State.

“My cell phone has been lit up today,” Ray told the Business Journal, after Newsom’s turnabout on hair salons. Earlier, he said that reopening could take "months, not weeks."

Ray said her clients have been quite consistent with their requests for grooming. The stylist insists she’s ready to reopen this week.

“I think we’re ready,” she said.

The Napa salon plans to follow the social distancing and sanitizing guidelines set forth by the county, which are passed down from the California Department of Public Health and the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

The state’s guidelines call for customers to be screened for virus symptoms and for employees and patrons to use face coverings during hair cuts and other services. The state suggests workers use goggles or face shields as further precaution.

Hair salons and barbershops will also need to get rid of magazines and offerings such as water and coffee for customers. Reception areas must have hand sanitizer and enough space for social distancing. Workstations and stools are to be disinfected between each customer.

Ray will limit the number of people in the 2,400-square-foot shop, which has seven stations, as well as cull the amount of time each client may occupy the Brown Street place. She said disinfecting is a given, as licensed California stylists already must sanitize each tool including brushes and combs between customers.

One creative aspect that’s on the table, Ray will also consider using her two outdoor patio settings for customer visits — especially as the clients wait.

“It is an option,” she said.

One challenge may involve face coverings.

“That’s an interesting conversation. There are people who would happily wear them. There are others who aren’t happy to do that,” she said, adding she’ll abide by the rule.

“I’m just happy we can go back,” she said.

Another Napa hair stylist, Gabriela Nevarez, said she was relieved to hear Tuesday’s news from the state as well. Nevarez — who runs the Glamour Room — plans to meet with her staff to go over preliminary details. Still, she admitted to not be rushed by the decision.

“Our priority is our clients’ safety,” she said.

Newsom said he felt confident moving forward with further easing of restrictions because the state is testing more than 60,000 people a day, procured massive amounts of protective equipment for workers and plans to deploy 5% of the state’s workforce as contact tracers who can track the spread of the virus from infected people. He said the state anticipates an increase in the number of cases.

“That’s inevitable, but that’s not in and of itself an alarm bell,” he said.

Los Angeles County and certain San Francisco Bay Area counties, including Marin, are not among the counties moving forward quickly with relaxed orders. Los Angeles opened a new testing site at the stadium where the Dodgers play, with a capacity to test about 6,000 people a day.

The new rules for hair salons don’t extend to all beauty services. Nail salons still aren’t cleared to open, and hair salons shouldn’t perform services such as eyebrow waxing or facials that require a worker to touch a customers face.

The omission of nail salons was one aspect of the governor’s remarks that irked Fred Jones, an Auburn attorney for the Professional Beauty Federation of California. Jones represents the Federation’s 500,000 individual barbers and cosmetologists, along with 50,000 establishments licensed through the state Board of Barbering & Cosmetology. He filed a legal challenge against the state on May 12 when Newsom indicated the industry may be looking at summer before it meets criteria to reopen.

“I’m grateful the governor backed off from the “months, not weeks” vow, at least to some extent,” Jones told the Business Journal. “But it’s a mixed message.”

Jones contends that opening up 47 of the 58 California counties to the industry may sound better than it really is if not for the 11 remaining jurisdictions representing about 45% of the state’s population.

He’s concerned the nail salons weren’t given the same consideration Tuesday.

“What is the rational basis in keeping nail salons shut down? No one as explained that. It’s an arbitrary discriminatory distinction,” he said.

Still, Tuesday’s announcement means a start.

“I’m very happy about any substantive movement,” he said.

——

Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles and Cuneyt Dil in Sacramento contributed.

