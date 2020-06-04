Meet Troy Sanderson, the incoming CEO of Exchange Bank in Sonoma County

Troy Sanderson, 55, may know the meaning of community roots and growth like no other banker.

The Exchange Bank executive vice president and chief banking officer, who will replace Gary Hartwick as the institution's ninth president and CEO next year, started down that path long ago — a journey his family embarked upon over a century ago.

Four generations of the Sanderson family planted the seeds that led to the incoming CEO’s touching commitment to family, empathy for a community and sense of value — except if you ask him to wash one more car. His grandfather and later his father ran the Sanderson Ford dealership in Petaluma since 1914, with the notion he may follow in those footsteps. The dealership sold when he was 15 years old, squashing those plans — but not before he had washed “about 5,000 cars” as early as 5 years old and his father introduced him as a teenager to the exhilarating charm of driving a Ford Shelby Mustang. Think “Ford (versus) Ferrari.”

“Life took another path,” he told the Business Journal.

“It’s always been an aspiration of mine to lead an important community institution,” he said, with an instilled sense of loyalty to his bank’s role in the North Bay. Exchange Bank operates 18 branches and a commercial outlet in Roseville.

Loyalty goes a long way for Sanderson. It’s solidified from his undaunted love for his mother, support of his grown sons’ dreams and being a standup man for his wife, Tasha — his “rock” with whom he met in college. The Cal State Sacramento graduate is soon celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary with her.

That loyalty persists with his joining the company in October 2018 and working through the ranks at an institution, where Manville and Frank Doyle created a community-based legacy lasting 130 years.

“Family means something. I still call this a family-owned bank,” he said. “I want to ensure the continuity of the legacy of this bank.”

Before coming on board for the Santa Rosa-based financial institution, Sanderson managed 43 employees at the Bank of Rio Vista — “a mini version of Exchange Bank.” He has also worked for World Savings (now Wells Fargo), Home Federal Bank and the United Labor (now Business) Bank in Oakland. The latter tested his will in credit, retail and risk during the 2008-09 recession.

Sanderson believes it’s helpful to have the long ramp-up with Hartwick on the job.

“Gary is a successful leader. I think the seven-month transition, candidly, is a blessing,” he said.

With his own sense of style, Sanderson plans to emulate much of the mission, vision and plans of Hartwick, who became the bank’s eighth president in March 2014.

“Every leader is different,” Sanderson said. “Leadership is about being genuine.”

“I am excited for Troy, and his promotion is certainly well deserved,” Hartwick said of his successor.

The hard part of following an established leader has already been addressed in surrounding himself with unwavering employees who have stepped up to the plate to meet the turmoil cast before them. A few years ago, the bank was forced to evacuate because of the raging wildfires. To this day, he remembers the thoughtful messages the bank received from its clientele about its customer service.

Today’s virus-inspired challenges have required the staffers to hunker down at all hours, some to work two weeks straight, to process Paycheck Protection Program applications and hold tight as rules and guidelines were changed.

“It was literally like building an airplane while flying it,” he said. “We haven’t been short on challenges.”

To Sanderson, it was tough to witness his customers claw their way through these struggles.

“Absolutely — I mean, we’ve had a front-row seat to that,” he said. “But that’s what we’re here for — to take care of our customers, take care of our employees and maintain the legacy of the Doyles.”

In other Exchange Bank news:

The board of directors announced May 27 the bank has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record.

The dividend, which will be paid out on June 19, has remained the rate from the prior quarter but has increased by 10 cents per share in contrast to a similar quarter from 2019. About half the bank’s cash dividend is earmarked to the Doyle Trust, which funds the Doyle Scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College.