Sonoma County says no more business reopenings for 2 weeks; Marin preps for return to offices, outdoor retail

See Marin County's progress on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen. Check out the local guidelines for doing so.

The day after revealing her intention to slow reopening of local businesses because of a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Wednesday there will be no more advances in resuming economic activity during the next two weeks.

Mase attributed the need to apply the brakes to a doubling of new cases in the past two weeks, including a few patients needing intensive care at local hospitals, the first viral outbreak at a senior residential care facility and a number of infections now involving people getting the virus from transmission in their workplaces.

“It’s not a decision to take lightly, but I feel that we should keep our shelter-in-place order with the modifications that we put forth last Friday,” Mase said during her daily press briefing. “Staying this course with the shelter-in-place order will continue to protect our health care workforce from a surge (of virus cases), keep our ICU (intensive-care unit) beds available for serious patients.”

Over the weekend in the latest wave of reopening, Mase had allowed restaurants, wineries and breweries that serve food to resume outdoor dining provided they maintain public health protocols. After Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the way at the beginning of this week for counties such as Sonoma to push forward, if ready, with further reopening, including area shopping malls, barbershops, hair salons and in-person church services, Sonoma County’s top public health official on Tuesday surprised many residents and business leaders by hitting pause instead of following the governor’s lead.

Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said Mase’s decision to slow the local reopening is causing a great deal of frustration in the business community. Business owners are disappointed and anxious and willing to do anything they have to in order to resume economic activity, Rumble said.

“I understand the decision was based on the data that she established — understand that aspect of it,” he said. “At the same time, I understand that a lot of businesses have developed practices that will keep their workers safe and that will keep their clients and the public safe.”

Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Mendocino and Lake counties are among dozens of California jurisdictions with approval from Sacramento to move faster with reopening than the state as a whole, but each county public health officer has the final say on how fast that happens locally.

Marin County is working with other Bay Area counties to move together on reopening, opting not to take the accelerated route. “The core Bay Area of California is one of the hot spots nationally for COVID-19 and has been from the start,” Matt Willis, county public health officer, told the board of supervisors Tuesday, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

That’s why Marin hasn’t moved toward allowing hair salons to reopen, as certain counties in the North Bay and statewide did last week. A county spokesperson told the Business Journal that an advisory business group is working with the governor’s criteria for hair salons to see how they can be implemented locally.

“While we do not have a specific reopening date yet for Hair Salons and Barber Shops, we hope to prove more clarification for that industry very soon,” Laine Hendricks wrote in an email.