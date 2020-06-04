Recovery planning accelerates for some. Other businesses say it’s still too soon

Businesses throughout the region are making plans to reopen using a variety of safe working protocols that meet or exceed state and county health orders. The Business Journal surveyed several firms to take a snapshot of where the recovery planning process.

QKA Architecture

With a draft re-opening plan nearing completion, QKA will postpone bringing employees back to its Santa Rosa office until July 6

Principals Mark Quattrocchi and Steve Kwok said the process won’t be finalized until later in -- and even then -- will be modified as new best practices come to light for battling the coronavirus, QKA has not had any staff reductions and all employees are working from home.

“We will comply with those safety orders and guidelines. Additionally, in the buildings we own, we will be installing purification systems in our HVAC systems and modifying them to provide maximum outside air into the buildings. In the buildings we lease, we are encouraging landlords to take similar measures. We will be dividing our staff into smaller cohorts of approximately five to 12 employees so that predefined groups will be consistently working together in the same space. This will allow for physical distancing of close to 10’-12’ between workstations,” said Kwok.

They pointed out that QKA cohorts will be working in alternating weekly shifts so that the firm has the weekend to conduct deep cleaning and disinfecting operations before the next cohort occupies the space. Only employees will be permitted inside the offices, no outside visitors will be allowed.

The company said an internal QKA survey showed that 80% of employees are willing to return to work if all established protocols and building modifications in the draft reopening plan are implemented.

Protocols include performing wellness checks and temperature screenings. Entry doors will be locked so only employees will be able to enter, with the exception of mail and package deliveries.

Any maintenance work will be done after hours. QKA will also question employees about their health and turn away those exhibiting symptoms, particularly coughing and sneezing. A record of who is in the building at any given time will be kept in the event that contact tracing is required.

“We have a strong philosophy of having our teams work together in a common space in the belief that there are many benefits to the creative process in doing so. That said, we will likely have some sort of limited work-from-home policy after the pandemic is under control,” said Quattrocchi.

Meritage Resort and Spa

Throughout the shelter-at-home order Meritage Resort has remained open to provide shelter for first responders, displaced Napa County residents and essential workers, according to David Ryan, managing director of Meritage Resort and Spa and neighboring sister property Vista Collina Resort.

Both resorts have been certified as “clean and safe” according to guidelines from the California Hotel & Lodging Association as well as those issued by Governor Newsom.

Meritage is also conducting employee temperature and symptom checks daily as they report for work.

Ryan said Meritage Collection Hotels has issued a “Hospitality and Health Promise” that describes steps being taken to make resort environments safe. Measures include offering in-room fitness and wellness content; increased cleaning and disinfecting with communal areas cleaned hourly; all tables, chairs at food and beverage outlets are cleaned after each use – as well as bell and service carts, checkout counters, payment stations, doorknobs, faucets, and elevator buttons and all other high-touch surfaces guests may encounter. Sealed bags are provided to deliver linens and pillows. Every effort is made to ensure contact-less exchanges.