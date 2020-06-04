Subscribe

Recovery planning accelerates for some. Other businesses say it’s still too soon

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 4, 2020, 11:57AM
Businesses throughout the region are making plans to reopen using a variety of safe working protocols that meet or exceed state and county health orders. The Business Journal surveyed several firms to take a snapshot of where the recovery planning process.

QKA Architecture

With a draft re-opening plan nearing completion, QKA will postpone bringing employees back to its Santa Rosa office until July 6

Principals Mark Quattrocchi and Steve Kwok said the process won’t be finalized until later in -- and even then -- will be modified as new best practices come to light for battling the coronavirus, QKA has not had any staff reductions and all employees are working from home.

“We will comply with those safety orders and guidelines. Additionally, in the buildings we own, we will be installing purification systems in our HVAC systems and modifying them to provide maximum outside air into the buildings. In the buildings we lease, we are encouraging landlords to take similar measures. We will be dividing our staff into smaller cohorts of approximately five to 12 employees so that predefined groups will be consistently working together in the same space. This will allow for physical distancing of close to 10’-12’ between workstations,” said Kwok.

They pointed out that QKA cohorts will be working in alternating weekly shifts so that the firm has the weekend to conduct deep cleaning and disinfecting operations before the next cohort occupies the space. Only employees will be permitted inside the offices, no outside visitors will be allowed.

The company said an internal QKA survey showed that 80% of employees are willing to return to work if all established protocols and building modifications in the draft reopening plan are implemented.

Protocols include performing wellness checks and temperature screenings. Entry doors will be locked so only employees will be able to enter, with the exception of mail and package deliveries.

Any maintenance work will be done after hours. QKA will also question employees about their health and turn away those exhibiting symptoms, particularly coughing and sneezing. A record of who is in the building at any given time will be kept in the event that contact tracing is required.

“We have a strong philosophy of having our teams work together in a common space in the belief that there are many benefits to the creative process in doing so. That said, we will likely have some sort of limited work-from-home policy after the pandemic is under control,” said Quattrocchi.

Meritage Resort and Spa

Throughout the shelter-at-home order Meritage Resort has remained open to provide shelter for first responders, displaced Napa County residents and essential workers, according to David Ryan, managing director of Meritage Resort and Spa and neighboring sister property Vista Collina Resort.

Both resorts have been certified as “clean and safe” according to guidelines from the California Hotel & Lodging Association as well as those issued by Governor Newsom.

Meritage is also conducting employee temperature and symptom checks daily as they report for work.

Ryan said Meritage Collection Hotels has issued a “Hospitality and Health Promise” that describes steps being taken to make resort environments safe. Measures include offering in-room fitness and wellness content; increased cleaning and disinfecting with communal areas cleaned hourly; all tables, chairs at food and beverage outlets are cleaned after each use – as well as bell and service carts, checkout counters, payment stations, doorknobs, faucets, and elevator buttons and all other high-touch surfaces guests may encounter. Sealed bags are provided to deliver linens and pillows. Every effort is made to ensure contact-less exchanges.

Hand sanitizer is available at entrances and in high traffic areas. Distancing protocols are shown on signs and floor markings. Fitness centers have been reimagined to include fewer people at a time and less equipment to allow for wider spacing. Fresh towels, water and single-use headphones are replenished constantly, the hotel stated.

Pool experiences with fewer people, chairs and less crowds are being enforced. Only hotel guests are allowed in the pool. No food from outside the resort is permitted. Flatware is individually wrapped, and food ordering and delivery is held in different spaces to prevent gathering. Kitchens are deep-cleaned and sanitized at least once a day. Reduced seating at bars and restaurants supports social distancing, and all event spaces are also cleaned and disinfected.

Employees are required to wear cloth face coverings and other personal protective gear as their jobs require, with frequent breaks allowed to wash hands.

For guests, signage advises them to not enter the building if they have a fever, feel sick and/or have been exposed to COVID-19. Guests are also requested to wear face masks. Signs throughout the resort advises guests of capacity limits, social distancing and other protocols.

“Throughout the crisis, we have had no known positive COVID cases among individuals staying at our resorts,” Ryan said. “Nor have any of our team members become sick as a result of working here – we are very proud of that.”

When asked how many of the resort’s pre-pandemic workforce is expected to return, Ryan said this is difficult to predict.

“The COVID crisis has been devastating for our resorts and the hospitality industry, especially for the large convention and wedding market. We have been forced to cancel or move millions of dollars in bookings. We hope our team members will all return later in 2020 or 2021, but there are no guarantees. Currently we have just 10% of our pre-COVID team working now but expect by this fall to have roughly 50% back. However, we may not return to our previous peak of 540 team members for a long time.”

He said that they believe the leisure traveler will return first, then the business traveler followed by smaller meetings.

“Since the hospitality industry is very customer facing, most positions require staff to work on site in direct contact with guests. Some jobs in sales and reservations allow team members to work from home – but that is a very small percentage of our team.”

Chevy’s Mexican Restaurant

Restaurants also have been hard hit by state and local health department restrictions. With the relaxation of rules regarding outside dining on patios, Chevy’s at Old Railroad Square in Santa Rosa is experiencing a resurgence of business after shutting its doors on March 19 and only providing take out provided with the help of four managers, one kitchen chef for a.m./ p.m. shifts and a receptionist, after furloughing 40 employees.

On May 22 Chevy’s reopened its covered patio using just nine tables along with six more in an open-air space near the entrance while allowing more than six feet between tables. The main indoor dining area remains empty (until the weekend of June 6-7 when Sonoma County’s public health officer will allow dine-in service at restaurants) and is only used to handle carryout orders.

The new era of safe service at Chevy’s was outlined in a 112-page guide that was required reading for all employees -- who also had to pass a test on its contents with a score of 90% correct or better. Senior managers attended an offsite training session in Union City and brought the guide back to train staff at each location. A policy statement showing several of Chevy’s safety rules is posted near the receptionist for all to see. Paper tents indicate which tables must remain unoccupied.

“We’re constantly cleaning and sanitizing our kitchen to be virtually super hospital clean, while always observing and coaching our employees on proper procedures, such as wearing masks and gloves at all times,” said General Manager Sue Schuster, who operated a restaurant in Sebastopol before coming to Chevy’s. “Our customers are also watching to see if we abide by the rules.”

Some of the new procedures include sanitizing each tray after a single use along with tables and chairs; no salt and pepper shakers on tables; 10 person maximum at tables; only one server for each table, water must be poured by servers before coming to the table (and each server is assigned a maximum of three tables).

“With revenue down by about 50% from before, once we reopen at full capacity, we hope to have receipts totaling $1,200 to $1,300 a day and up to $6,000 per day on weekends,” said Schuster, “Some of our locations are already within .2% of last year’s revenue at the same time of year.”

Schuster, along with three other managers and 35 employees, is gradually getting back up to speed. All but five former employees have returned to work, preferring to make more money temporarily through the EDD and Federal unemployment claims process.

She said getting fresh produce has been tough since growers have sufficient quantities but can’t get them delivered as fast as Chevy’s needs them, resulting from the decline in restaurant orders when growers pivoted to other customers.

“We all have a strong sense of pride in what we do, and our business is starting to grow. It’s exciting to compete with other Chevy’s locations as we compare our daily successes via text messages. We are with the public all the time and don’t know if we will be exposed to someone who has the virus. That’s why having such a comprehensive safety plan is so vital.”

Chevy’s is part of the privately-held Xperience Restaurant Group (XRG) based in Cypress which also includes El Torito Grill, Acapulco Mex Restaurant, Pink Taco, Las Brisas Restaurant, Sinigual Restaurant, SOL Mexican Cocina and Solita Tacos and Margaritas. This nationwide casual dining operator had upwards of 5,000 employees before the pandemic.

La Tortilla Factory

As an essential business, the manufacturing and food delivery component of La Tortilla Factory did not stop during the shelter-in-place order while implementing many new health procedures to ensure the safety of employees. “We expect to bring 100% of our workforce back and we’re hiring new team members every day,” according to Jenny Tamayo, people and community engagement manager. “To continue to check our employees, we have already implemented a mandatory temperature check across the organization and are committed to implementing new health and safety practices as we learn more in the future.”

The company has not made a final decision as to whether office staff members currently remotely will be allowed to do so when the pandemic is over, and/or how this group will safely return to work. As for now, staff members are working from home until an official process is approved.

La Tortilla Factory uses a third-party nurse to conduct temperature checks for plant and team members using a combination of handheld temperature readers and will be implementing a hands-free temperature check kiosk this month. Appropriate PPE is also used at off-site depots and warehouses.

Blakes Auto Body

With SIP and the lack of widespread mobility, far fewer people have been commuting or traveling by motor vehicles. Consequently, eight subsectors within the interrelated automotive industry and supply chain are feeling the pinch, including rental car agencies, auto insurance, parts and tire firms, personal injury attorneys, new car dealerships and auto body repair companies.

Owen Bauman, chief operating officer of Blake’s Auto Body at 1024 North Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa, said his shop is only doing about half of what was once the normal flow of business three months ago. Blakes has four locations in the North Bay, two in Marin (San Rafael and Novato) and two in Sonoma (Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa) that employ a total of 130 to 140 workers.

“Each of these eight business community subgroups depend upon one another. With so many out of work, customers are not making minor cosmetic repairs. Major medium to high end body repair work is the exception depending on the severity of the damage and deductibles required on their insurance policies. All of these factors have resulted in a lower volume of business coming to us.”

Bauman said Blakes posted safety protocols on social distancing and cleanliness the first week after they were announced. “We have 28 employees at this location and there were no layoffs or furloughs, but we did have to take reductions associated due to the amount of available work. We applied for funds through the federal Paycheck Protection Program to be in a position to continue paying our people so we wouldn’t lose them.”

He said as restrictions are lifted, consumers have to consume, and that involves driving to stores for necessities they cannot get online or through Amazon, Grub Hub and other options. “People today are driving more, and at faster speeds, today than they did during the past nine weeks.”

Personal Injury Law

Attorneys working in this practice area typically take cases on a contingency basis where income from settlements is subject to delays from six months to years down the road. While auto injuries have been a significant percentage of PI law over time, the scope of cases an attorney addresses within this field can range from catastrophic injury in general and wrongful death, to trips and falls as well as dog bites.

“The pandemic has dramatically reduced the number of auto-related injury cases, meaning it could take six months or more to refill the pipeline,” said Attorney James Rush, principal of Rush Injury Law in Novato.

“It’s not a shutdown society anymore, and there are more cars on the road every day. However, all of our case categories are significantly down. This also could be due to the fact that with all that is going on today, people may not be ready to deal with such matters right away.”

Given events over the past three months, Rush decided to move away from minor injury cases to specialize in handling major ones, as well as striving to keep his two full-time and two part-time employees on the payroll.

“We were in an expansion phase before the virus broke out. I just hope the business slowdown will not continue much longer. Some of our people work from home a few days each week, but sensitive legal work requires staff to be in our office. A person has to come in a check the mail.”

