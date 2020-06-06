With California allowance for even faster reopening, Sonoma County lifts largest coronavirus limits since shutdown

Sonoma County health officials on Friday took the most significant steps yet toward reopening a wider range of local businesses and activities, lifting pandemic restrictions that have barred people from restaurant dining rooms, shopping malls, hair salons and houses of worship for nearly three months.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the health officer, said the county is meeting most of the state benchmarks for continued reopening, with a low rate of hospitalizations, a high volume of testing and adequate hospital capacity. The county is still behind on two other benchmarks — rate of new confirmed cases and supply of intensive-care beds — but Mase said the rate of new cases appears to have leveled off.

“That’s why I feel quite comfortable at this point moving ahead with these significant sector revisions,” Mase said. “We’re cautiously moving forward.”

The new health order, effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m., will allow resumption of in-store retail shopping at outlets where it had not already been permitted, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and brewpubs, in-person church services and haircuts and styling at barbershops and salons.

The new order also allows a number of outdoor recreational activities, including the resumption of charter boat excursions for sport fishing and rental of camping equipment and paddleboards and canoes popular on the Russian River this time of year. Swimming and fitness classes will be allowed in pools for exercise.

With each restriction lifted come health and safety precautions aimed at keeping the risk of viral transmission low, officials emphasized Friday. Precautions include reducing the number of customers to promote physical distancing, wearing face coverings while indoors and a daily regimen of health self-checks for employees and customers.

“This should not be seen as a return to normal,” the new health order states. “The virus is not contained. There is still a clear and present danger to the community by its continued transmission.”

The order encourages businesses to continue outdoor and curbside activities where possible to reduce the risk of infections.

Many of the businesses affected by the latest modifications scrambled on Friday to prepare for walk-in customers.

Debbie McCormick, owner of Sunnyside Cottage in the Montecito Shopping Center, planned to reopen for in-store shopping at 9 a.m. Saturday. McCormick said that when health officials gave the green light to curbside shopping, she rearranged her store to have many items at her gift, toys and home decor shop visible through the front window.

Now, she’s had to reconfigure the store for walk-in shoppers.

“I’m excited and nervous,” McCormick said. “It’s been a lot of work getting the store ready to have people back in because I’ve gone through a lot of trouble to make everything face outward so people could window shop. And now I’m having to put everything back and it’s a lot of work.”

The latest changes to local health orders come exactly two weeks since Mase made her last modifications and a little more than a month since the first big step was taken to reopen the county in the wake of the March 18 shutdown.

On May 4, health officials allowed for more construction to resume outside of fire zones and loosened restrictions on real estate and landscape companies, car dealers, bike shops, florists, golf courses and pool cleaners. Curbside retail returned a week later, and on May 23, restaurants were allowed outdoor dining, along with wineries, bars and brewpubs as long as they served food.