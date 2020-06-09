Subscribe

More San Francisco North Bay businesses get OK to reopen from coronavirus restrictions, but Marin, Sonoma slow the process

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL STAFF REPORT
June 9, 2020, 1:45PM
June 9, 2020, 1:45PM

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track here how California counties are progressing toward criteria for reopening their economies.

When the state Department of Public Health on June 5 cleared the way for business sectors in phase 3 to begin reopening — dependent on individual counties formally attesting to readiness — some employers moved ahead more cautiously than others.

Newly allowed to reopen in phase 3 are family entertainment centers, winery tasting rooms, bars, zoos and museums, gyms and fitness centers, and hotels for travel and tourism.

There are variances among the counties in the North Bay region, with some approved business sectors reopening shortly after the state made its announcement, while others have been advised to wait another week, until June 12.

Napa County

That’s the case for Napa County, whose economy is reliant on tourism and hospitality businesses. Some employers have gone ahead and reopened, while others are holding back a bit longer.

Chuck Meyers, owner of Napa Palisades Saloon, has chosen to wait at least until June 12.

“It just doesn’t make sense to open yet,” the owner said, explaining the saloon has 50 seats inside and only about a dozen outside. The saloon is being reconfigured to allow for social distancing in a relatively small space that was designed for patrons to gather together.

Meyers is currently working with the county’s planning commission to approve additional outdoor seating in a public park behind the restaurant, allowing him to get closer to being able to accommodate full seating capacity.

The county’s department of parks and recreation also is involved in the approval, which Meyers said is expected to be decided this week. Meyers said he is aiming to reopen by the last weekend of June.

Meanwhile, three months ago, just before the pandemic, Meyers was set to open a new deli, First and Franklin Marketplace in downtown Napa. He is now set to introduce the eatery on June 15. He did a soft opening on Monday.

Long-time Italian eatery Filippi’s Pizza Grotto across from Oxbow Market never had to completely close. Being a pizzeria, takeout orders already accounted for a good portion of business, said owner Tom Finch.

He fully reopened the restaurant a couple of weeks ago, when the county allowed inside dining to resume. Still, he’s finding some customers are uncomfortable and are coming back little by little.

“We’re back to business, as usual as we can be,” he said.

Marin County

Marin County doesn't anticipate opening businesses that qualify under the governor's Stage 3 classification yet.

"We are not there yet. We still have several Phase 2 re-openings to conduct. However, we hope to get there soon," county spokeswoman Laine Hendricks said.

The county administrative office plans to meet with its health department to get a timeline and guidance of how to move forward with locations such as gyms and museums.

The county announced last week it would open the door for churches to have outdoor services.

Marin County’s reopening pace has more often than not followed that of other North Bay governments.

Hendricks cited two main reasons for that. The county situated just north of San Francisco has not qualified for the state’s status mandate, and the case data “is not as positive as Sonoma and Napa, meaning we have a higher per capita case count and more severe death rate,” she said.

Sonoma County

The county’s health officials on Friday took the most significant steps yet toward reopening a wider range of local businesses and activities, lifting pandemic restrictions that have barred people from restaurant dining rooms, shopping malls, hair salons and houses of worship for nearly three months.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, issued a new health order effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m., allowing resumption of in-store retail shopping at outlets where it had not already been permitted. They include indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and brewpubs, in-person church services and haircuts and styling at barbershops and salons.

Jimmy Scales, general manager of Coddingtown mall, said June 5 that excitement was building among mall vendors and employees for reopening the following day. Scales said he received confirmation from a number of vendors that they would be ready for shops to reopen inside the mall.

Solano County

When the state announced that approved counties could move into the third phase of business reopenings, Solano County that evening announced such businesses could reopen Monday, as long as they had posted county signage that they were following industry-specific safety guidance.

“We’re on the timeline with the governor at this point,” said Jayleen Richards, public health administrator.

Solano Brewing Company is gearing up to reopen its tasting room on the edge of Vacville, according to co-proprietor Audrey Dawson. The brewery has been selling prefilled crowlers and growlers for pick-up since the shutdown.

"We are shooting to open Father's Day weekend, June 19th," she said.

Solano County has had 124 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, or 27.9 cases per 100,000 residents. Of the 6,208 tests in the past two weeks, the positive rate was 2%. Of the cases, 30 are hospitalized and five are in intensive care, down 19% and 37%, respectively, from two weeks prior. There were three deaths in that time, or 0.7 per 100,000, according to the state’s tally as of June 8.

Lake County

Lake County, stated approved for a local variance, on Thursday allowed indoor dining to resume, and on May 26 the county allowed reopening of hair salons and barbershops.

On June 9, the Gary Pace, county health officer, told the board of supervisors that hotels, vacation rentals and other tourism and hospitality businesses could reopen under industry safety protocols June 12.

Billy Egan with Western Outdoor News addressed the board via videoconference about a planned event with 300 anglers signed up for a 3-decade-old fishing tournament on Clear Lake that was rescheduled from April to July 22-24 because of the pandemic. He said the organization has plans to keep social distancing with social distancing, with over 160 boats and no gathering with more than 50. But the organization has been stressed in keeping registrations because attendees couldn't get reservations for lodging because of the shutdown.

He said that if there weren't clarity on reopening, the event would be moved elsewhere.

Moke Simon, board chairman, said during the meeting the work done by the Native American tribes in reopening their hospitality facilities in the county was a sign that the same could be done for the rest of the area while keeping the county's low incidence with the virus.

Lake County as of Monday had 16 cases in the past 14 days, or 24.7 per 100,000 of 1,271 tested in the nearly 65,000-resident area. There have been no deaths from the virus in the county, and there are no cases that required hospitalization in the past 14 days.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County, also approved for a local variance, opened hair salons and funeral homes on May 28. The county board of supervisors is set to consider further reopenings at its meeting today.

There were 13 cases in Mendocino County in the past two weeks, or 14.7 per 100,000 out of 1,679 tested in the county of 88,400 residents, a positive-test rate of 0.8%. Like Lake, there have been no confirmed deaths from the virus in the county since the pandemic. Of the cases in the past 14 days, one was hospitalized and one needed intensive care.

The Press Democrat contributed to this story.

