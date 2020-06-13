Sonoma County's Jordan Vineyard & Winery eases coronavirus lockdown bite via wholesale shift to retail, outdoor tasting

Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley winegrowing region north of Healdsburg reopened for tasting on Thursday, a day before the previous county health order was to be relaxed requiring sit-down food service for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Jordan still plans to take its visitor experience primarily to its 1,200-acre property with surrounding lawns and vineyards, according to CEO John Jordan, a Santa Rosa attorney and son of energy entrepreneur Tom Jordan, who started the winery in 1972.

“It’s long been Jordan’s position that visitors when they come to Sonoma County spent too much time inside time, and so many of our experiences have always been geared towards the outdoors and sharing that which is unique about Sonoma County, why we all live here,” John Jordan said.

Starting back up first by appointment only are the vineyard hikes four days a week and Chateau Block vineyard tasting sessions five days a week. Building on the daily picnic lunch program launched last summer and now resuming daily, also by appointment, the winery plans to begin “Paris on the Terrace” bistro-style dining on June 18, with two seatings five days a week.

The expansion of outdoor experiences comes at a good time for Jordan operationally, with planned renovations for this coming winter moved up to this summer. As it was, the existing tasting room and exclusive wine library salons are too confined for social distancing and other protocols required during the pandemic without creative adjustments, Jordan said.

Sales of the brand to fine restaurants, a key market for the winery, were doing well before the pandemic, Jordan said. Only 7% of the little over 100,000 cases Jordan makes annually are sold directly to consumers.

“With regard to the wholesale, obviously we’ve had to transition a lot of our business to off-premise, which we’ve done successfully,” he said, referring to stores and other places where beverages can be purchased for consumption elsewhere. “And now that restaurants are reopening, it looks like we could end up having a pretty good year.”

Jordan worked with its wholesalers to make the shift to stores in February, as restaurant business started plummeting.

“We wanted to derisk that,” Jordan said. For distributors to make such a quick shift isn’t easy. “There’s less shelf space there is on (restaurant) wine lists.”

With tasting at the winery closed with the county shelter order since mid-March, Jordan experienced a surge in phone and internet orders in March through May. Whether that tops the winery’s typical flow of such orders in the last few months of the year remains to be seen, Jordan said.

“We were very fortunate. We were able to adapt. Our business is different, but in terms of sales, it’s almost a wash,” Jordan said about the increase in direct sales versus sales lost in restaurants.