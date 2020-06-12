93-year-old Pedroncelli Winery in Sonoma County is seeing return of wholesale business after long coronavirus pause

Even with the new county allowances for wineries to reopen tasting rooms, including those which don’t offer sit-down food service, 93-year-old Pedroncelli Winery in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley winegrowing region likely won’t reopen for tasting until the weekend of June 20-21, as the safety protocols are put into place at the estate, according to Jim Pedroncelli.

“We’re still trying to do the curbside sales, and we have had a number of people who will call then come by and pick up a club shipment or bought a few bottles of wine,” he said. “So that’s helpful, even though we’ve lost all the regular tasting room sales. You have kind of be able to shift to what happens.”

Before the pandemic, 12% of the winery’s 53,000 cases produced annually was sold directly to consumers via the tasting room, club and phone. The rest of the wine is sold wholesale, and a much of that went to restaurants and wine shops.

Shelter orders across the nation allowed dining establishments to sell food for take-out, and some sold bottles of wine with those orders. Wine shops were not deemed “essential businesses” that were allowed to remain open in many locales.

“We’re probably down 40% to 50% of our sales through distributors since mid-March,” he said. “For us it was a real significant part of our businesses, so we have to kind of scramble around a little bit more.”

But as states have started to allow restaurants to reopen for dining to varying degrees, including in Wine County in the past few weeks, the wholesale business has started to pick up.

“Nobody talked to us for about six weeks there, but in the last week or 10 days, we’ve heard from more distributors,” Pedroncelli said. “Hopefully, that can continue and we won’t have a relapse in that whole virus thing.”

The tasting room and restaurant shutdown has persuaded the Pedroncelli family to pursue e-commerce and other direct-to-consumer sales more aggressively. The winery already was working through direct-shipping companies for some internet orders and selling second labels through flash-sale websites.

The tasting room manager and some part-time employees involved with the hospitality functions currently closed have been redirected to calling wine club members to maintain those connections.

“We’ll try to continue that part, keeping more contact with the individual consumer, because it seems we’ve had a reasonable amount of success,” Pedroncelli said. “I don’t know if, when everything opens up again, that people are going to be ordering directly to their home.”

He wonders what will happen to the current direct-ship incentives wineries and e-tailers are offering transportation costs, which can be as much as $50 for a 12-bottle case of wine.

“I think the consumer is much more apt to have wine shipped to their home if it’s not costing too much more to them than regular pricing,” Pedroncelli said. “If you have a customer that enjoys your wine, it’s somebody you want to keep on your list and keep supplying as well you can.”

As for Pedroncelli’s grape crop this year, it appears to be headed toward an average yield, he said.