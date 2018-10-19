Renovations to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts have received a boost with a $1 million gift from local entrepreneurs Gary and Marcia Nelson to that effort, the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation announced Thursday.

Only $1 million remains to be raised to cover the $11.5 million multiyear, multiphase renovation to the 44-year-old facility at 50 Mark West Springs Road, according to foundation board Chairman Paul Wilcock. The work, called "The Bridge to the Future," is designed to increase accessibility, enhance patron experience and improve safety and security.

Upgrades said to have been done so far include the lobby and first-floor restrooms; front-of-house, back-of-house, stage and technical capabilities in the 1,600-seat Ruth Finley Person Theatre; and visual arts on campus with the development of a 1.5-acre outdoor Sculpture Garden.

“The support of music and arts education in our schools by LBC is a key reason we are investing our dollars in this fine institution,” Marcia Nelson said in the announcement.

Sonoma-based Nelson Staffing was founded in 1970 by Gary Nelson, and it has offices throughout the West Coast and the southwest United States. He also is an investor in Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the North Bay Business Journal.

To recognize the Nelsons’ gift, the foundation will name an 18,000-square-foot fenced outdoor courtyard the Marcia and Gary Nelson Family Grand Plaza. It is anticipated to open early next year.

Together with its resident companies, the center, which is owned by the foundation, presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year.