David Casassa has been named senior vice president and regional manager for Santa Rosa by Bank of Marin.

Casassa will focus on growing its customer base in Sonoma County, the bank announced. He will be joined by Senior Portfolio Manager Ali Spitzer, a long-time Bank of Marin commercial banker.

Casassa has spent his banking career in commercial banking in the North Bay and San Francisco. A graduate of Occidental College and resident of Petaluma, Casassa was previously chairman of the finance committee and treasurer of the board for Legal Aid of Marin.

Wim-Kees van Hout has joined Bank of Marin as senior vice president and commercial banking regional manager in Walnut Creek.

The bank stated he brings more than 30 years of banking experience to this role, the last 15 of which were spent at a California-based community bank. He holds a first class joint honors degree from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, and early in his career graduated from National Westminster Bank’s two-year graduate management development program.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). The business and community has assets of $2.5 billion and 23 retail offices in San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, and Alameda counties.

Kendal Hamann, M.D., and James Driscoll, M.D., have been named assistant physicians in chief at the Santa Rosa Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente announced.

Hamann oversees care experience and outpatient quality. In addition to serving as the chief of endocrinology, Hamann has served in leadership roles for both local and regional quality initiatives.

Raised in Novato, she completed her residency and fellowship at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Driscoll oversees medical specialties. In addition to his work in the Pulmonology Department, Driscoll has served as chairman of the regional sleep lab directors and sleep medicine chiefs group for the past four years.

He did his residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, in Dallas, and a fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine, in St. Louis.

David A. Storer is the new planning and community services director for Sonoma. He has more than 30 years of experience in planning and community development in the public and private sectors. He has worked as director of planning, inspections and permitting in Folsom and as the assistant city manager in Elk Grove.

Shellie Walker and Tim Reader have joined Leff Construction in Sebastopol.

Walker works in the design department team as an interior designer. She previously practiced real estate in San Francisco and, after attending design school, worked as a stager and designer.

Reader is an architectural coordinator. He has worked more than 30 years for architectural firms, designers, structural engineers and design-build companies.

Dave Koehler, Sonoma Land Trust executive director since 2015, has announced his intention to retire in October 2019, after leading the organization for four and a half years. The board of directors has initiated a national search for his successor.

Koehler joined Sonoma Land Trust in 2015, replacing then-longtime director Ralph Benson.

Ashleigh Worley has joined Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Center for the Arts as director of education and community engagement, effective Nov. 12.