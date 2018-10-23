Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank announced appointment of two executives Oct. 23 — Troy Sanderson as executive vice president and chief banking officer and Michael Sullivan to be executive vice president and chief credit officer.

Both Sanderson and Sullivan started Oct. 15 and report to bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick.

Sanderson will be responsible for contributing to the strategic planning and direction of the bank, overseeing customer relationship growth, and insuring compliance with operating policies and regulatory requirements. His duties include leading the bank’s Retail Banking, Information Technology, Risk Management, and Strategic Initiatives/Marketing teams.

Sanderson most recently served as the president and chief credit officer of Bank of Rio Vista. The bank stated that he is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento with a degree in business administration, and completed the Pacific Coast Banking School. He spent 10 years on the Petaluma City School Board of Education and recently served as a director in the Solano County Farm Bureau.

Sullivan will be responsible for “ensuring the overall credit quality of the bank’s loan portfolio, including overseeing loan generation and the development of loan policies and procedures to ensure high levels of financial performance and compliance,” the announcement stated.

He most recently served as a senior vice president at Wells Fargo Bank in its Financial Institutions group. He previously led Wells Fargo’s Regional Commercial Banking group in Santa Rosa. Sullivan earned his MBA at the University of California, Berkeley and was a founding board member of the Sonoma State University Wine Business Institute.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank has assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin.