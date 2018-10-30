Vince A. Figueroa is principal of Santa Rosa-based CPA firm Figueroa CPA a winner of North Bay Business Journal's 2018 Latino Business Leadership Awards.

Professional background: I am a certified public accountant with 12-plus years of industry experience. A majority of my experience is in individual and business taxation. However, I began my career as a financial statement auditor with KPMG LLP in San Francisco.

Education: I graduated with distinction from Sonoma State University with a BS in business with emphasis in accounting. I graduated from Healdsburg High School in 2004.

Tell us your story and that of your organization: I was born and raised in Sonoma County. I grew up on a farm on Dry Creek Road in Geyserville. While in Geyserville, I attended local schools through the eighth grade. From there I moved on to graduate from Healdsburg High School in 2004 and gain admittance to Sonoma State University.

In 2008 I graduated, with distinction, from Sonoma State University earning a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis on accounting. This was a great accomplishment not only for me, but my family as well; I was the first to graduate from a four-year university.

Being raised by my mother, who grew up in a home made from adobe in rural Mexico, who’s only education is comprised of learning to read and write as a child, to me earning a college degree and moving to San Francisco to work for one of the four biggest accounting firms in the world was a great achievement; a true example of the American Dream.

Today, I own and operate my own tax and accounting practice in Santa Rosa, Figueroa CPA Inc. I founded the practice in 2016 and every year since then, the practice has continued to grow, doubling in size.

My passion has always been helping people, and I take pride to doing so through my work and community involvement. While moving up the ranks in my field I’ve had the opportunity to work with several different size firms, learning from each experience along the way.

I quickly realized that the client service aspect of the job was missing with many accounting firms. I decided to open my own practice where I could place focus on providing a good and timely service to my clients.

By doing so I’m proud to say that I can attribute a large part of my business’ growth to good old fashioned word of mouth. I am very grateful for this and look forward to continuing to grow as a tax practice and as a professional in Sonoma County.

I owe my success the sacrifices made by many before me and the great leadership I’ve had from many mentors in my life.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

The accomplishment I’m most excited about in the last year is getting married to my incredibly talented wife, Lauren Figueroa. If you haven’t visited the Charles M. Schulz museum you must. She designs and manages all in house exhibitions. I can’t imagine a better person tackle life with.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I’m very proud to be the first in my family to earn a college degree. Coming from parents who did not have the opportunity to attend school and earn a formal education of any sort, I feel extremely fortunate that my mother made the sacrifices necessary, to bring her life and family to the United States from Mexico. Here, she knew her kids could live the American Dream. My older siblings did not have the opportunities I had, which I do not take lightly. I very proud to hold a degree and know that my degree represents the sacrifices of more than just one person.