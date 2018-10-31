As the following compilation of commercial real estate projects around the North Bay suggests, industrial buildings are a hot item among developers, particularly for distribution and fulfillment related to e-commerce.

But this year’s compilation of commercial developments also has a newcomer to the North Bay: sizable transit-oriented development along the expanding Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit line.

Napa Logistics Park

Middleton Way, American Canyon

Size: 2.9 million square feet at buildout on 218 acres

Developers: DivcoWest and Orchard Partners

Website: NapaLogisticsPark.com

Leasing: Brooks Pedder, Jeff Starkovich and Benjamin Conwell of Cushman & Wakefield

The North Bay’s biggest single warehouse project is poised to send more buildings vertical. Site work began recently for over 1 million square feet in two more structures.

When the 362,000- and 702,000-square-foot concrete tilt-up cross-loading buildings are completed, tentatively set for late next year, they will have clear heights of 40 feet.

Taller racking for inventory and faster throughput is calling for upgrades in equipment and layout, such as forklifts with higher reach and sometimes mezzanine decking, according to leasing agent Brooks Pedder in Cushman & Wakefield’s Walnut Creek office.

The first building in the project, with 644,000 square feet at 1 Middleton Way, was leased last year to Europe-based home décor retailer Ikea as part of its new focus on e-commerce. An investment group recently purchased the building.

Interstate 80 Logistics Center

2200 Courage Drive, Fairfield

Size: 380,000 square feet on 19.6 acres

Developers: Ridgeline Property Group and USAA Real Estate

Website: Interstate80LogisticsCenter.com

Leasing: Glen Dowling, Chris Neeb and Matt Bracco of Jones Lang LaSalle

Site work started earlier this month at the project site fronting on Highway 12 in Solano Business Park a mile from Interstate 80. Completion is scheduled for summer 2019.

The building is designed with 36-foot clear height (vertical space for racks), 7-inch-thick reinforced concrete slab, cross-dock capability, 69 truck dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 31 dedicated trailer parking spaces and 192 spaces for automobiles. Column spacing in the class A warehouse is set to be 56 feet by 60 feet, and the “speed bay” for staging loads on trucks is 60 feet deep.

In addition to the higher clear distance that’s becoming more common with new warehouses, particularly those marketed to more automated operations, is 4,000 amps of power to be staged at the facility, said Steve Arthur, a Ridgeline principal.

Ridgeline currently has over 8 million square feet of development projects underway nationwide, including new projects in Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Atlanta. USAA Real Estate has been involved in other big Solano properties, including the sale of a 1.02 million-square-foot warehouse in Fairfield in 2016 and the $33 million purchase of 607,000-square-foot Fairfield warehouse in 2011.

Victory Station

22801 Eighth St. E., Sonoma

Site: 250,000 square feet on 19.2 acres

Developers: VSP LLC and Washington Capital Management

Website: VSSonoma.com

Leasing: Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of Cushman & Wakefield

En route for more than a decade, the commercial project at the corner of the Eighth Street East wine logistics corridor and Highway 121 pulling up to its destination. Called Victory Station, the 250,000-square-foot concrete-tilt-up warehouse project is set for completion in early November, according to principal Jose McNeill III, a veteran of large North Bay industrial projects. Warehouse clear height is 26 feet.