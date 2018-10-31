Central Valley announced early Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Foster Lumber Yard. It would continue to operate as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary under the current management. The acquisition is expected to close Nov. 30.

“We’re bringing two forces together with similar cultures and many of the same builder clients,” said Steve Patterson, CEO of Central Valley, in the announcement. He's part of the third generation of family ownership. “For Foster Lumber, Central Valley brings new investment to grow the business and operational opportunities, like purchasing and distribution, to enhance Foster’s dedicated service to its customers. For Central Valley, we are able to expand our product offering and our presence in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.”