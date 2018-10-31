Napa-based construction supplier Central Valley, one of the top 100 U.S. building-supply firms, plans to expand its reach to nine Northern California lumber yards through the acquisition of a 98-year-old Solano County company.
Central Valley announced early Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Foster Lumber Yard. It would continue to operate as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary under the current management. The acquisition is expected to close Nov. 30.
“We’re bringing two forces together with similar cultures and many of the same builder clients,” said Steve Patterson, CEO of Central Valley, in the announcement. He's part of the third generation of family ownership. “For Foster Lumber, Central Valley brings new investment to grow the business and operational opportunities, like purchasing and distribution, to enhance Foster’s dedicated service to its customers. For Central Valley, we are able to expand our product offering and our presence in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.”
Founded in St. Helena in 1955 by Pat and Evy Patterson, Central Valley (central-valley.com) was the only one from the North Bay to make ProSales magazine's 2018 list of 100 biggest pro-oriented building-material distributors in the U.S. Central Valley ranked No. 59, based on $92.4 million in pro sales last year. Total sales in 2017 were $117.0 million, up 4.4 percent from 2016.
This year, sales are expected to approach $140 million, and pro sales these days are about 90 percent of that, according to Steve Patterson. Retail and agriculture sales are up by double digits, but contractor sales have growth even faster from the wildfire rebuilds and the spike in materials prices, especially, lumber in the first half of this year.
By comparison, Foster’s annual sales are roughly $15 million, with virtually all of that to professionals.
Central Valley operates six full-service lumber yards: Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Healdsburg, Woodland and Yolo. The company opened the Yolo location earlier this year as a factory for prefabricated wall panels. The Napa and St. Helena yards specialize in vineyard trellis materials.
The company said it has 41 acres of inventory and 55 delivery vehicles. Services also include custom milling and designing custom plan take-offs. The company donates 2 percent of net profits from every purchase to help build strong families and affordable housing.
The acquisition of Foster Lumber would add yards in Vallejo and Fairfield. It also would add 30 employees to Central Valley’s roughly 255 workers, Patterson said.
“With continued demand for new construction and a robust remodel market in the Bay Area, time is money for our customers," Patterson said. "Together we have an opportunity to bring additional products, services, convenience, and expertise to our customers. We welcome Foster Lumber Yard to the Central Valley family.”
The building-supply business has become more challenging for small- and medium-sized businesses with the expansion by large companies. For smaller companies, they compete on service for customers, to be a reliable source for advice and products, Patterson said.
“We are becoming more sophisticated,” he said. “It has to keep up with the times.”
For example, Central Valley has been implementing over the past two years a new computer system for inventory management and dispatch, and that’s something that can be brought to Foster.
Areas for growth that Foster can bring to Central Valley are door, window and concrete customers, Patterson said.
For Foster Lumber, the acquisition is part of a business-succession strategy.
“As I get ready to retire, this opportunity will make us better together and make sure the legacy of Foster Lumber is in good hands moving forward,” said David Jones, second-generation owner and president of Foster Lumber, in a statement. “Both companies have strong relationships with custom homebuilders and professional remodelers. This is an excellent combination of service capabilities.”
Foster Lumber Yard (fosterlumber.com) was started in 1920 by Gilbert Foster and has been owned by the Jones family since 1946. It has yards in Vallejo and Fairfield, and its target markets are Napa and Solano counties. It is known for customer service, according to Central Valley.
The Patterson family doesn’t have business succession in immediate view, although plans are in place in case of tragedy, said Steve Patterson.
"I'm just 49, so I’m not planning my successor yet,” he said. “But I have seven children, so there are plenty of potential candidates.”
Patterson said he is using education and job experience he garnered in the family company and before he returned to it as a model to for his children. After graduating from Pomona College with a bachelor’s degree in international relations, he worked for Hartford Fire Insurance as a commercial marine underwriter for two years then at Builder Marts of Mexico in Guadalajara as marketing manager for three years.
He returned to Central Valley in 1996 as operations and sales manager then was promoted to general manager in 2001 and CEO in 2004. Before moving into upper management, he completed the professional MBA program at the University of California, Davis.
This story has been updated with comments from Central Valley CEO Steve Patterson.