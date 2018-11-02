Sonoma State University’s Education and Public Outreach Group has been awarded a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand the Learning by Making program, which trains students to design and construct their own experiments.

The grant marks the government agency’s second round of five-year funding for the program since 2013, when it provided a $3 million grant, according to the university.

The new funding will allow the Learning by Making program to expand to Sonoma and Lake counties, according to the university. The program is currently being taught for a fourth year at three Mendocino County high schools: Ukiah, Point Arena and Round Valley.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Education has recognized our work on our innovative ninth grade integrated STEM curriculum by awarding us funding to continue to develop the Learning by Making curriculum for another five years,” said Lynn Cominsky, who leads the new project.

STEM is an interdisciplinary approach that educates students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “Learning by Making has been our group’s most challenging project, but it also has the potential to transform STEM education nationally,” Cominsky said.

The Learning by Making program was created to benefit rural schools, which are typically underserved in STEM education, according to Cominsky. The program also allows advanced students to take on more challenging activities, she said.

Students and teachers work together on the curriculum, which combines mathematical and computational learning by focusing on solving real-world scientific problems. The program has been approved as a laboratory science course, and meets admission requirements for the University of California and California State University systems, according to Sonoma State.

The SSU group has a goal of having at least 12 schools in the region teaching the Learning by Making curriculum within five years, she said. Although the project is targeting rural schools, the curriculum also will be tested in selected urban schools, including Roseland University Prep and Healdsburg High School, to measure student learning outcomes in different settings.

“We have the opportunity to rethink the way that STEM subjects are taught, so that students are more actively engaged in doing science, and not just memorizing facts,” said Laura Peticolas, associate director of the group.

Since 1999, the E/PO Group has been developing innovative school curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grades, as well as for college classrooms.

The group also has led several NASA-funded educational programs, according to SSU, and recently received funding from the National Science Foundation to develop physics-based resources for Community College faculty and students.