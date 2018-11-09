The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) California North Coast chapter had its eighth annual Engineering Excellence Celebration on Oct. 19.

Here are the award winners:

• Infrastructure Elected Official Champion of the Year: Councilmember Mark Millan, Town of Windsor.

• Infrastructure Public Owner Champion of the Year: County Permit Sonoma Center and Santa Rosa Resilient City Permit Center.

• Sustainable Project of the Year: Summit Engineering, Caymus Cordelia Winery Project.

• Development Project of the Year: Adobe Associates, Victory Station Industrial Building Project.

• Extreme Geotechnical Project of the Year: Brunsing Associates, Sacred Rock Resort Project.

• Public Works Project of the Year: GHD & City of Ukiah, Redwood Business Park Transportation Improvement and Talmage Road Interchange Project.

• Member of the Year: David Brown, Adobe Associates.

• Exceptional Land Surveyor Emeritus: Bruce Jarvis, Carlile Macy.

• Future Leader of the Year: Briana Morrison, Carlile Macy.

• Infrastructure Lifetime Champion of the Year: Burbank Housing.

• Community Project of the Year: BKF Engineers and Sonoma County Regional Parks Department, Andy’s Unity Park Project.